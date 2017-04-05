Let’s Build with the new LEGO Speed Champions McLaren 720S!

From designer to driver.

If there’s one way to spark imagination and passion among young people (and adults) and turn them into automotive enthusiasts, it’s through toys. McLaren is doing just that with the new LEGO Speed Champions McLaren 720S that will be available alongside the McLaren P1TM in the LEGO Speed Champions line.

The new Azores Orange LEGO McLaren 720S comes with a minifigure car designer, design studio desk, coffee cup, original design sketch, and 3-D-printed model car. The minifigure can also put down the pen and become a driver thanks to the racing helmet included in the package.

The actual McLaren 720S may have just been released in March, but it took a LEGO designer an entire year to create and perfect due to its complexity and shape of the super car.

“The LEGO interpretation of the McLaren 720S reflects the most exciting part of the design process, when a two-dimensional sketch is transformed into a physical, three-dimensional model,” said McLaren Automotive Chief Designer, Rob Melville. “Building a model like this gives the next generation of McLaren enthusiasts a taste of just how exhilarating that moment is for designers.”

The new LEGO Speed Champions McLaren 720S and its designer might not have the same 720-horsepower, twin-turbocharged V-8 engine or its 212-mph top speed, but builders aged 7+ will be able to get a taste of McLaren ownership with the miniature model.

The new LEGO Speed Champions McLaren 720S will be available on June 1st for £12.99, right after the first actual £208,600+ McLaren 720S models begin delivery to customers.

Source: McLaren

