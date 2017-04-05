Car Videos

Let's watch the new Lamborghini Aventador S Spit Fire!

Lamborghini Aventador S Exhaust Flames

Dragon’s breath.

The new Lamborghini Aventador S was just unveiled back in December and it’s just starting to hit the pavement around the globe. The V-12 is more powerful, the design is more aerodynamic and imposing, and the technology has been taken to the next level on this fierce bull.

Lamborghini Aventador S Exhaust Flames

And while all that is fun, the flame-spitting exhaust that the previous Aventador was known for is back and hotter than ever.

The folks at Carfection made a short video at night of the 740-horsepower 6.5-liter V-12 spitting blue and red flames from its triple-tailpipes at rest and while driving, because exhaust flames are always cool.

Source: Carfection YouTube

Would you be showing off the flame-spitting abilities of the Lamborghini Aventador S if you drove one?

