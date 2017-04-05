Let’s watch the new Lamborghini Aventador S Spit Fire!

Dragon’s breath.

The new Lamborghini Aventador S was just unveiled back in December and it’s just starting to hit the pavement around the globe. The V-12 is more powerful, the design is more aerodynamic and imposing, and the technology has been taken to the next level on this fierce bull.

And while all that is fun, the flame-spitting exhaust that the previous Aventador was known for is back and hotter than ever.

The folks at Carfection made a short video at night of the 740-horsepower 6.5-liter V-12 spitting blue and red flames from its triple-tailpipes at rest and while driving, because exhaust flames are always cool.

Source: Carfection YouTube

Would you be showing off the flame-spitting abilities of the Lamborghini Aventador S if you drove one?