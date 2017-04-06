The new 1,000-HP Hennessey Exorcist is a Dodge Demon Killer

Expelling evil spirits with tire smoke and horsepower.

There’s been so much hype surrounding the upcoming Dodge Demon with its supercharged V-8, drag-spec components, and mysterious performance figures. Well, the team at Hennessey Performance is getting ready to combat the new drag strip star with their own high-powered monster – The Exorcist.

Based on the 2017 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, the new Hennessey Performance Exorcist is a tire-shredding, high-performance machine that will scare the devil out of you with its power.

Using the factory supercharged LT4 engine, Hennessey Performance installed a larger, higher-flowing supercharger and intercooler system on the Exorcist. New ported factory cylinder heads, camshafts, custom software tuning, a high-flow air induction system, and stainless steel long-tube headers push output to a whopping 1,000 bhp at 6,400 RPM and 966 lb-ft. of torque at 4,400 RPM.

“Equipped with rear drag radial tires, The Exorcist will deliver 0-60 mph times under 3 seconds while running the ¼ mile in less than 10 seconds,” said company founder and president, John Hennessey. “However, THE EXORCIST TM is not just a ¼ mile racer. It’s a well-rounded super muscle car that is just as happy on a road course as it is on the dragstrip and street. Needless to say, this will leave the competition’s heads spinning.”

The new Hennessey Performance Exorcist is available with both the six-speed manual and 10-speed automatic gearbox in the Camaro ZL1. Those equipped with the latter will require a gearbox upgrade to handle the extra power for $9,950.

Hennessey Performance offers an optional drag pack for the Exorcist with a set of 20-inch wheels and 315/30-20 Nitto drag radial tires, a drive shaft upgrade, floor jack, and tool kit for $8,995. Customers can also opt for the road race pack with 20-inch lightweight wheels and Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires for $6,995.

The new Hennessey Performance Exorcist is available as a complete vehicle from Hennessey or can be ordered from Chevrolet dealerships. Customers that already own the Camaro ZL1 can send their vehicles in for the full conversion. The base cost for the Exorcist upgrade including graphics and 1,000-horsepower engine starts at $55,000 and comes with a two-year/24,000-mile warranty. As an option, the Exorcist can include an optional delivery at the company’s Lonestar Motorsport Park ¼-mile drag strip. The Hennessey Performance Exorcist will make its public debut on April 5th at the Houston Auto Show.

Hennessey Performance Exorcist Specifications

Engine:

Displacement: 6.2 liters

Number of Cylinders: V-8

Aspiration: Supercharged

Maximum Horsepower: 1,000 bhp at 6,400 RPM

Maximum Torque: 996 lb-ft. at 4,400 RPM

Performance:

Acceleration: 0-60 mph: Less than 3.0 seconds

Quarter-Mile Acceleration: Less than 10-seconds

Hennessey Performance Exorcist Gallery

Source: Hennessey Performance

Is the new Hennessey Performance Exorcist enough to take down the upcoming Dodge Demon?