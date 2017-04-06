Aftermarket Tuning News

The new 1,000-HP Hennessey Exorcist is a Dodge Demon Killer

Posted on

Hennessey Performance Exorcist Camaro ZL1

Expelling evil spirits with tire smoke and horsepower.

There’s been so much hype surrounding the upcoming Dodge Demon with its supercharged V-8, drag-spec components, and mysterious performance figures. Well, the team at Hennessey Performance is getting ready to combat the new drag strip star with their own high-powered monster – The Exorcist.

Hennessey Performance Exorcist Camaro ZL1

Based on the 2017 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, the new Hennessey Performance Exorcist is a tire-shredding, high-performance machine that will scare the devil out of you with its power.

Using the factory supercharged LT4 engine, Hennessey Performance installed a larger, higher-flowing supercharger and intercooler system on the Exorcist. New ported factory cylinder heads, camshafts, custom software tuning, a high-flow air induction system, and stainless steel long-tube headers push output to a whopping 1,000 bhp at 6,400 RPM and 966 lb-ft. of torque at 4,400 RPM.

Hennessey Performance Exorcist Camaro ZL1

“Equipped with rear drag radial tires, The Exorcist will deliver 0-60 mph times under 3 seconds while running the ¼ mile in less than 10 seconds,” said company founder and president, John Hennessey. “However, THE EXORCIST TM is not just a ¼ mile racer. It’s a well-rounded super muscle car that is just as happy on a road course as it is on the dragstrip and street. Needless to say, this will leave the competition’s heads spinning.”

The new Hennessey Performance Exorcist is available with both the six-speed manual and 10-speed automatic gearbox in the Camaro ZL1. Those equipped with the latter will require a gearbox upgrade to handle the extra power for $9,950.

Hennessey Performance Exorcist Camaro ZL1

Hennessey Performance offers an optional drag pack for the Exorcist with a set of 20-inch wheels and 315/30-20 Nitto drag radial tires, a drive shaft upgrade, floor jack, and tool kit for $8,995. Customers can also opt for the road race pack with 20-inch lightweight wheels and Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires for $6,995.

Hennessey Performance Exorcist Camaro ZL1

The new Hennessey Performance Exorcist is available as a complete vehicle from Hennessey or can be ordered from Chevrolet dealerships. Customers that already own the Camaro ZL1 can send their vehicles in for the full conversion. The base cost for the Exorcist upgrade including graphics and 1,000-horsepower engine starts at $55,000 and comes with a two-year/24,000-mile warranty. As an option, the Exorcist can include an optional delivery at the company’s Lonestar Motorsport Park ¼-mile drag strip. The Hennessey Performance Exorcist will make its public debut on April 5th at the Houston Auto Show.

Hennessey Performance Exorcist Specifications

Engine:
Displacement: 6.2 liters
Number of Cylinders: V-8
Aspiration: Supercharged
Maximum Horsepower: 1,000 bhp at 6,400 RPM
Maximum Torque: 996 lb-ft. at 4,400 RPM

Performance:
Acceleration: 0-60 mph: Less than 3.0 seconds
Quarter-Mile Acceleration: Less than 10-seconds

Hennessey Performance Exorcist Gallery

Source: Hennessey Performance

Is the new Hennessey Performance Exorcist enough to take down the upcoming Dodge Demon?

Comments

Recommended for you

Fan Faves

Brabus 550 Adventure 4x4² Brabus 550 Adventure 4x4²
1.0K
4x4 Exposure

The new Brabus 550 Adventure 4×4² is an Off-Road Brute!
ABT RS6+ ABT RS6+
586
ABT Sportsline

The ABT Audi RS6+ takes the Turbo Wagon One Step Further!
featured featured
576
Features

Chicago Auto Show Top-Ten
McLaren 720S McLaren 720S
567
McLaren

The new McLaren 720S Ushers in a New Era of Super Car
EF7 Vision Gran Turismo by PIninfarina EF7 Vision Gran Turismo by PIninfarina
520
Vehicle Make

Get Ready for the new Fittipaldi EF7 Vision Gran Turismo by Pininfarina
Honda S2000 Crash Leaving Car Meet Honda S2000 Crash Leaving Car Meet
496
Car Videos

Idiot Crashes Honda S2000 while Leaving a Car Show
Ford Mustang Crash into Lamborghini Dealership Ford Mustang Crash into Lamborghini Dealership
487
Car Videos

Another Mustang, Another Idiot, Another Crash
Prior Design PD75SC Prior Design PD75SC
467
Aftermarket Tuning News

It’s time to go big with the Prior Design PD75SC Mercedes-Benz S-Class Coupe
McLaren 675LT with PUR Wheels McLaren 675LT with PUR Wheels
466
Featured Fitment

Featured Fitment: McLaren 675LT with PUR RS25 Wheels
Ferrari 250 GTO in-car footage Ferrari 250 GTO in-car footage
465
Car Videos

This on-track Ferrari 250 GTO footage is beautiful!
To Top