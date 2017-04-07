Fostla Goes for Gold with the Audi R8 Spyder

New looks and more power = more fun.

Fostla has been working with custom-tailored vinyl wraps for years from exotics to work vans. For those that are looking for a head-turning style and more power, they have all the tools thanks to their partnership with PP-Performance. This Gold and Black Audi R8 Spyder is an example of it all coming together.

Fostla showed off their work on this mid-engined drop-top through a full vinyl wrap. The Audi R8 was given a special Gold Chrome Matte with Bright Black highlights. The glossy black can be found over parts such as the door panels, hood, engine vents, rear panel, fuel cap, and more to provide a more striking contrast to the Gold. A special batman logo can also be found at the rear between the taillights as an added touch of custom-tailored style. All of the lights and windows also received a dark tint.

While the vinyl wrap gets the job done in terms of stealing glances, the 5.2-liter V-10 engine provides plenty of fun from behind the steering wheel. A new ASG-Sound exhaust system with a throttle valve flap operated by remote control adds a more adrenaline-fueled note. The V-10 was also boosted by a new BMC high-performance air filter and a PP-Performance software upgrade that results in a total output of 612 horsepower (620 PS).

The finishing touch for the Fostla Audi R8 Spyder conversion can be seen with the new chassis. Here, a new set of KW coilovers are used to reduce the overall ride height while the factory wheels were given a Gloss Black Powder Coating.

The full list of upgrades seen on the new Fostla Audi R8 Spyder can be purchased for 15,000 euros. Customers can also purchase individual upgrades as well.

Fostla Audi R8 Spyder Specifications

Engine:

Displacement: 5.2 liters

Number of Cylinders: V-10

Aspiration: Naturally-aspirated

Maximum Horsepower: 612 / 610 PS

-PP-Performance software tune

-BMC high-performance air filter

-ASG-Sound throttle-valve exhaust system

Exterior:

-Gold Chrome Matte and Bright Black vinyl wrap

-Tinted headlights and taillights

-Tinted windows

-Gloss Black Powder Coated wheels

-KW coilovers

Fostla Audi R8 Spyder Gallery

Source: Fostla

Do you like the new two-tone look of the 612-HP Fostla Audi R8 Spyder?