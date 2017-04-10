Watch this Russian guy fill his Wife’s Car with Concrete!

We don’t think this marriage is lasting…

Some people will do anything for money, and that includes changing your last name. This man’s wife will likely be using her new wealth towards buying a new car and a good divorce lawyer.

According to this roughly-translated video description, a woman in St. Petersburg, Russia, changed her last name to that of the local supermarket to win 50,000 rubles in shares. The 50,000-worth of shares in the Verny supermarket company was awarded to anyone willing to change their last name to “Verny” or “Vernaya”.

This woman did, and her husband was not pleased at all. So, in retaliation, he dumped concrete inside of her car.

And this concrete probably cemented the status of their marriage.

Via Google Translate: “In St. Petersburg, a man was poured concrete with a car salon of his own wife, who decided to change her surname to win 50 thousand rubles in shares of the local supermarket “Verny”. The action consisted in the fact that 50 thousand rubles could be obtained by anyone who officially changed his surname to Verny or Vernaya.

“The man, judging by his words, intended to give a gift to his wife, but the woman’s irresponsible attitude to the generic name infuriated him. He drove the car to the store and filled the interior with concrete.

It is noted that the car in this condition is still standing near the supermarket building.”

Source: AhtubaTV YouTube

What would you do if your spouse filled your car with concrete?