Featured Fitment: BMW M3 with Brixton Forged M51 Wheels

BMW M3 with Brixton Forged M51 Duo Series Wheels

The BMW M3 is the definitive driver’s car and has been for almost 30 years. Its dynamics, balance, engagement, and performance put it in a league of its own that other automakers use as a benchmark. This F80 BMW M3 with Brixton Forged wheels and lots of other goodies takes things to a new level in terms of performance and style.

BMW M3 with Brixton Forged M51 Duo Series Wheels

The 3.0-liter, twin-turbocharged inline-six in this BMW M3 spits out 425 horsepower right from the factory. Here, things are a little more adrenaline packed thanks to a range of new performance goodies that push output quite a bit further for some tire-shredding fun.

BMW M3 with Brixton Forged M51 Duo Series Wheels

In addition to the engine upgrades, this BMW M3 was also outfitted with a range of upgrades that give it a sharper, more aggressive look. A full PSM Dynamics aerodynamic kit that includes new spoilers and diffusers at the front and rear for better stability at high speeds. New OSSdesigns headlights give the German sports car a commanding presence on the road that’s echoed by the new M-Performance exhaust system. A new Satin Red Chrome wrap on the body of the M3 only adds to this assertive stare.

BMW M3 with Brixton Forged M51 Duo Series Wheels

Completing the eye-catching transformation for the BMW M3 is a new set of Brixton Forged M51 Duo Series forged wheels. These two-piece alloys feature a deep concave depth and 50/50 PVD Black Titanium assembly hardware to keep weight to a minimum. A slick gloss clear LeMans Grey finish adds even more contrast to the vibrant Satin Red Chrome wrap.

BMW M3 with Brixton Forged M51 Duo Series Wheels

This fitment sees the Brixton Forged M51 Duo Series wheels installed in a wide 20 x 10.0 front and 20 x 11.5 rear setup for a wider footprint where it counts. A new KW Variant 3 coilover suspension helps to reduce ride height for a clean, athletic stance and better overall handling.

This Satin Red Chrome BMW M3 with Brixton Forged M51 Duo Series wheels isn’t just a benchmark for driver’s cars, but it is for other F80 M3s as well.

Fitment Specifications

Vehicle: F80 BMW M3
Wheels: Brixton Forged M51 Duo Series two-piece forged alloy
Wheel Finish: LeMans Grey (gloss clear)
Front Wheels: 20 x 10.0
Rear Wheels: 20 x 11.5
Wheel Options: 50/50 Titanium Assembly Hardware (PVD Black)
Suspension: KW Variant 3 coilovers

BMW M3 with Brixton Forged M51 Duo Series Wheels Gallery

Source: Brixton Forged
Build Credit: @f80awm3

Do you like the look of this Satin Red Chrome BMW M3 with Brixton Forged M51 Duo Series wheels?

