Featured Fitment: BMW M3 with Brixton Forged M51 Wheels

Force-fed and Red.

The BMW M3 is the definitive driver’s car and has been for almost 30 years. Its dynamics, balance, engagement, and performance put it in a league of its own that other automakers use as a benchmark. This F80 BMW M3 with Brixton Forged wheels and lots of other goodies takes things to a new level in terms of performance and style.

The 3.0-liter, twin-turbocharged inline-six in this BMW M3 spits out 425 horsepower right from the factory. Here, things are a little more adrenaline packed thanks to a range of new performance goodies that push output quite a bit further for some tire-shredding fun.

In addition to the engine upgrades, this BMW M3 was also outfitted with a range of upgrades that give it a sharper, more aggressive look. A full PSM Dynamics aerodynamic kit that includes new spoilers and diffusers at the front and rear for better stability at high speeds. New OSSdesigns headlights give the German sports car a commanding presence on the road that’s echoed by the new M-Performance exhaust system. A new Satin Red Chrome wrap on the body of the M3 only adds to this assertive stare.

Completing the eye-catching transformation for the BMW M3 is a new set of Brixton Forged M51 Duo Series forged wheels. These two-piece alloys feature a deep concave depth and 50/50 PVD Black Titanium assembly hardware to keep weight to a minimum. A slick gloss clear LeMans Grey finish adds even more contrast to the vibrant Satin Red Chrome wrap.

This fitment sees the Brixton Forged M51 Duo Series wheels installed in a wide 20 x 10.0 front and 20 x 11.5 rear setup for a wider footprint where it counts. A new KW Variant 3 coilover suspension helps to reduce ride height for a clean, athletic stance and better overall handling.

This Satin Red Chrome BMW M3 with Brixton Forged M51 Duo Series wheels isn’t just a benchmark for driver’s cars, but it is for other F80 M3s as well.

Fitment Specifications

Vehicle: F80 BMW M3

Wheels: Brixton Forged M51 Duo Series two-piece forged alloy

Wheel Finish: LeMans Grey (gloss clear)

Front Wheels: 20 x 10.0

Rear Wheels: 20 x 11.5

Wheel Options: 50/50 Titanium Assembly Hardware (PVD Black)

Suspension: KW Variant 3 coilovers

BMW M3 with Brixton Forged M51 Duo Series Wheels Gallery

Source: Brixton Forged

Build Credit: @f80awm3

Do you like the look of this Satin Red Chrome BMW M3 with Brixton Forged M51 Duo Series wheels?