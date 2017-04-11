Big Bill Hell’s Iconic Car Commercial is Still the Best-Ever!

It’s one of the greatest jokes.
Local car dealership commercials are – and have always been – the worst things on television. These low-budget ads are full of gimmicks to draw people in for incredible deals and tacky giveaways. But the best one ever created was a joke for a 1990s faux award show called the ‘Ad Follies’ for the Advertising Association of Baltimore.
Big Bill Hell’s Cars is a fictional automotive dealership starring in this legendary local car commercial that gives the finger to every single customer by playing on scummy local car dealer stereotypes. This profanity-filled fake car ad takes things to a whole new level with an honest F-you approach to sales and late-‘80s GM car footage.
You really shouldn’t watch this if you’re at work or anywhere in public with computer/phone speakers for that matter. Put on some headphones and laugh at this 1990s parody ad that is going down in history as one of the best ever.
(Warning NSFW!)