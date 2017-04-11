Watch this crazy Ferrari 488 GTB Crash at Estoril!

Scary brake failure.

A very scary accident occurred at the Estoril Circuit recently, involving a professional driver in a new Ferrari 488 GTB.

During a track day with other vehicles on the circuit, the brakes of a Ferrari 488 GTB completely failed as it was heading into a turn.

The professional driver managed to avoid the slower vehicle going around the turn ahead, and slide sideways into both gravel traps before hitting the tire wall.

While the crash looked very serious, the driver thankfully sustained only minor injuries.

Source: Lúcio Almeida

