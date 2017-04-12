Featured Fitment: Audi RS 7 with Vorsteiner V-FF 103 Wheels

Cool carbon camo.

The Audi RS 7 is an extreme display of power in an unlikely place. The four-door coupe is meant to be a show-stopper on the road, but with its 4.0-liter, twin-turbocharged engine, it’s an absolute monster. This camo-clad sleek machine is a commanding presence on the road, especially with its new Vorsteiner V-FF 103 wheels.

In stock form, the Audi RS 7 is an impressive vehicle. Its modern four-door coupe profile gives it a sleek look while its aggressive aerodynamics create a confident look. Backing that up is a 4.0 TFSI engine under the hood pumping out up to 605 horsepower and 553 lb-ft. of torque.

Controlling that power is no easy task as it’s channeled through the Quattro all-wheel drive system. However, the Vorsteiner V-FF 103 Flow Forged wheels are more than up to the task. The one-piece alloy wheels keep weight low and have a chiseled five spoke look at the hub that splits halfway towards the outer barrel for a unique shape. A slight concave depth adds to this effect and emphasizes power.

For this Audi RS 7, the Vorsteiner V-FF 103 Flow Forged wheels were installed in a 20 x 10.0 ET30 fitment with 15 mm spacers at the front and 8 mm spacers at the rear. The powerful and dynamic look is taken a step further with the Carbon Graphite finish that matches the urban camouflage wrap across the body, while red center caps provide an eye-catching contrast.

While this urban camo Audi RS 7 offers an imposing style its Vorsteiner V-FF 103 Flow Forged wheels are more than happy to handle the incredible power.

Fitment Specifications

Vehicle: Audi RS 7

Wheels: Vorsteiner V-FF 103 Flow Forged

Wheel Finish: Carbon Graphite

Front Wheels: 20 x 10.0 ET30 + 15 mm spacer

Rear Wheels: 20 x 10.0 ET30 + 8.0 mm spacer

Exterior: Urban Camouflage vinyl wrap

Camo Audi RS 7 with Vorsteiner V-FF 103 Wheels Gallery

Source: Vorsteiner

