Kahn Design heads to 2017 Top Marques Monaco

Two masterpieces are on their way to the South of France.

One of the premiere automotive shows for high-end vehicles is Top Marques Monaco. In the wealthy city-state, the latest, greatest, and most extravagant automobiles, aircraft, boats, fashion, real estate, and more are put on display for an upper echelon of clientele. Hitting the show floor will also be the new coach-built Kahn Vengeance Volante and the Chelsea Truck Company Jeep Wrangler Black Hawk Edition models.

Based on the chassis of an Aston Martin, the new Kahn Vengeance Volante brings classic styling from the original Vanquish and notable designs from the past 20 years into the modern era with a coach-built vehicle.

The limited-run of Vengeance Volantes are a culmination of Kahn Design CEO and Founder, Afzal Kahn’s, lifelong pursuit to design the vehicle that he’s always wanted.

The small production numbers of the coach-built sports car will also make the Vengeance Volante a solid choice for investors looking to get a good long-term value.

Alongside the drop-top sports car will be the Chelsea Truck Company Jeep Wrangler Black Hawk Edition and its tough, rugged design. The three- or five-door SUV has a wider, more aggressive body kit along with custom-tailored accessories inside and out to create the perfect off-road machine for the mud or boulevard.

Both the Kahn Vengeance Volante and Chelsea Truck Company Jeep Wrangler Black Hawk Edition will be on display at the 2017 Top Marques Monaco event at the Grimaldi Forum from April 20th to 23rd. CEO, Founder, and Creative Director, Afzal Kahn, will also be available at the show during the first press day.

Source: A Kahn Design

Are you excited for the new Kahn Vengeance Volante and Jeep Wrangler Black Hawk Edition at Top Marques Monaco?