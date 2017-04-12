A Kahn Design

Kahn Design heads to 2017 Top Marques Monaco

Posted on

Kahn Vengeance at the 2017 Top Marques Monaco

Two masterpieces are on their way to the South of France.

One of the premiere automotive shows for high-end vehicles is Top Marques Monaco. In the wealthy city-state, the latest, greatest, and most extravagant automobiles, aircraft, boats, fashion, real estate, and more are put on display for an upper echelon of clientele. Hitting the show floor will also be the new coach-built Kahn Vengeance Volante and the Chelsea Truck Company Jeep Wrangler Black Hawk Edition models.

Kahn Vengeance at the 2017 Top Marques Monaco

Based on the chassis of an Aston Martin, the new Kahn Vengeance Volante brings classic styling from the original Vanquish and notable designs from the past 20 years into the modern era with a coach-built vehicle.

The limited-run of Vengeance Volantes are a culmination of Kahn Design CEO and Founder, Afzal Kahn’s, lifelong pursuit to design the vehicle that he’s always wanted.

Kahn Vengeance at the 2017 Top Marques Monaco

The small production numbers of the coach-built sports car will also make the Vengeance Volante a solid choice for investors looking to get a good long-term value.

Alongside the drop-top sports car will be the Chelsea Truck Company Jeep Wrangler Black Hawk Edition and its tough, rugged design. The three- or five-door SUV has a wider, more aggressive body kit along with custom-tailored accessories inside and out to create the perfect off-road machine for the mud or boulevard.

Kahn Vengeance at the 2017 Top Marques Monaco

Both the Kahn Vengeance Volante and Chelsea Truck Company Jeep Wrangler Black Hawk Edition will be on display at the 2017 Top Marques Monaco event at the Grimaldi Forum from April 20th to 23rd. CEO, Founder, and Creative Director, Afzal Kahn, will also be available at the show during the first press day.

Kahn Vengeance at the 2017 Top Marques Monaco

Source: A Kahn Design

Are you excited for the new Kahn Vengeance Volante and Jeep Wrangler Black Hawk Edition at Top Marques Monaco?

Comments

Recommended for you

Fan Faves

Brabus 550 Adventure 4x4² Brabus 550 Adventure 4x4²
1.2K
4x4 Exposure

The new Brabus 550 Adventure 4×4² is an Off-Road Brute!
Lamborghini Aventador S Exhaust Flames Lamborghini Aventador S Exhaust Flames
720
Car Videos

Let’s watch the new Lamborghini Aventador S Spit Fire!
featured featured
675
Features

Chicago Auto Show Top-Ten
ABT RS6+ ABT RS6+
634
ABT Sportsline

The ABT Audi RS6+ takes the Turbo Wagon One Step Further!
EF7 Vision Gran Turismo by PIninfarina EF7 Vision Gran Turismo by PIninfarina
567
Vehicle Make

Get Ready for the new Fittipaldi EF7 Vision Gran Turismo by Pininfarina
McLaren 675LT with PUR Wheels McLaren 675LT with PUR Wheels
521
Featured Fitment

Featured Fitment: McLaren 675LT with PUR RS25 Wheels
Honda S2000 Crash Leaving Car Meet Honda S2000 Crash Leaving Car Meet
520
Car Videos

Idiot Crashes Honda S2000 while Leaving a Car Show
Ford Mustang Crash into Lamborghini Dealership Ford Mustang Crash into Lamborghini Dealership
520
Car Videos

Another Mustang, Another Idiot, Another Crash
Ferrari 250 GTO in-car footage Ferrari 250 GTO in-car footage
505
Car Videos

This on-track Ferrari 250 GTO footage is beautiful!
MTM Audi RS3 LMS MTM Audi RS3 LMS
504
Aftermarket Tuning News

MTM Brings Racing to the Road with the Audi RS3 LMS
To Top