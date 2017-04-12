Time to Shred Tires at Cars & Coffee Italy!

Oh the sounds…

If you want a chance to see some rare sports cars and exotics, a Cars & Coffee event is your best bet. Here, you can see cars new and old rev and put down the power.

Cars & Coffee Italy is one of those events that has some seriously rare and exotic sports cars. The latest and greatest from brands like Porsche, Lamborghini, Ferrari, Alfa Romeo, Abarth, Lotus, and lots more were there to strut their stuff and speed off afterwards.

A FIAT Panda was also on-hand and drove off to a roaring crowd. Thankfully, no Mustangs hit the innocent bystanders.

Source: Marchettino YouTube

Which one of these super cars leaving Cars & Coffee Italy was your favorite?