The Audi RS6 Avant can Smoke a Nissan GT-R!

Pretty handily too.

The Nissan GT-R has been known as a super car slayer on the drag strip. After all, it’s known as ‘Godzilla’. The Audi RS6 Avant is sort of an enigma. It’s a wagon that offers all kinds of capability yet it packs a potent V-8 engine that gives it incredible performance. So, which one is faster.

In one lane, the Audi RS6 Avant churns out 553 bhp and 516 lb-ft., which is good for a 0-62 mph time of 3.9 seconds and 189 mph top speed. The Nissan GT-R spits out 562 bhp and 469 lb-ft. of torque and has a 0-62 mph time under 3.0 seconds. Both have all-wheel drive systems providing loads of grip as well.

Sounds like the GT-R can bury the Audi RS 6 in a drag race right? Wrong.

In fact, in each of the three drag races the Carfection team performed, the Audi dominated with ease.

That grocery-getter doesn’t sound so bad now.

Source: Carfection YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwuDqQjo53xnxWKRVfw_41w

Would you buy an Audi RS6 Avant over a Nissan GT-R?