The new Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk is a 707-HP Beast

The most powerful and quickest SUV, ever.

Up until now, the Germans have ruled the high-performance SUV realm. The Porsche Cayenne Turbo S, Mercedes-AMG models, and BMX X5/X6 M models, offer a touch of sports car performance in an SUV package. But there’s a new king in town and it’s the 707-horsepower 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk – the most powerful and quickest SUV ever made.

“Long recognized as the full-size SUV capability leader, Jeep Grand Cherokee is now the most powerful and quickest SUV as well, with the introduction of our new 707-horsepower Trackhawk,” said Mike Manley, Head of Jeep Brand – FCA Global. “The new Grand Cherokee Trackhawk delivers astounding performance numbers, backed by renowned SRT engineering that combines world-class on-road driving dynamics with luxury, refinement and an array of innovative advanced technology.”

Making the new Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk the fastest and most powerful SUV, ever is a 6.2-liter, supercharged V-8 similar to the unit found in the Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat. The 6.2-liter motor is fed by a twin-screw rotor supercharger generating a maximum boost pressure of 11.6 PSI. Forged pistons, crankshaft, and other internals make the V-8 able to withstand some serious pressure. A 92-mm throttle body is fed by cool air coming from a cold-air scoop in the lower front fascia sitting in place of the driver’s side fog light.

In total, the 6.2-liter supercharged V-8 spits out a thundering 707 horsepower and 645 lb-ft. of torque, making it the most powerful SUV, ever. The Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk can also reach 60 mph from rest in just 3.5 seconds to make it the quickest SUV, ever. Top speed is all the way back at 180 mph too and the quarter-mile is gone in just 11.6 seconds.

That incredible performance also comes as a result of the upgraded drivetrain and beefed up TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic. New transmission software takes a number of factors into account to provide quicker acceleration and downshifts. The Jeep Quadra-Track on-demand four-wheel drive system provides plenty of grip from the start. A Standard Launch Control utilizes a new Torque Reserve system by pre-filling the engine with boost using the bypass valve and managing the spark timing for more torque right off the line.

The stronger driveline components make putting that torque down more reliable thanks to high-strength materials. A revised Selec-Track system on the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk let’s drivers choose between Auto, Sport, Track, Tow, and Snow modes that tailor the powertrain for specific conditions. In ‘Track’ mode, the shift times are cut down by 68-percent to 168 milliseconds compared to ‘Auto’ mode while electronic driving aid thresholds are pushed back further for better performance. The torque is also spit 30/70 between the front and rear.

The Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk also sits one-inch lower than the non-SRT Grand Cherokee variants. This is due to a new suspension with Bilstein adaptive damping suspension (ADS) at the front and rear for better performance on the road. New Brembo brakes give the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk the biggest standard front brakes ever offered on a Jeep and give it a 114-foot 60-0 mph stopping distance. The front axle wears six-piston calipers and 15.75-inch two-piece rotors while the rear comes in with four-piston calipers and 13.78-inch rotors. Each calipers also wears a vibrant yellow paint that peeks from behind the standard 20 x 10.0 Titanium wheels with Satin Chrome center cap. As an option, customers can get a set of 20 x 10.0 forged alloy with a Low Gloss Black finish that cut 12 lbs. of rotating mass. A choice of 295/45ZR20 Pirelli Scorpion Verde All-Season or Pirelli P Zero three-season tires are available. This leads to a sticky 0.88-G of lateral acceleration on the skidpad.

The Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk has all the muscular body work to back up that devilish V-8 engine hiding under its sculpted hood with dual heat extractors. A seven-slot grille sits in between bi-xenon headlights with LED character lighting and Gloss Black backgrounds. Instead of fog lights, the Trackhawk uses air inlets to feed the engine and brakes with more cool air. New body-colored wheel flares, side sills, and Liquid Titanium Chrome with Matte Black background “Supercharged” badges on the front doors add some visual testosterone.

At the rear, the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk sports a Gloss Black valence that integrates four 4.0-inch Black Chrome tailpipes spitting out a hellish roar. A Trackhawk badge is also proudly on display on the liftgate with its Liquid Titanium Chrome outline and Matte Black background.

Inside, there are plenty of high-end premium materials to make things comfortable with a dedication to sport. The Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk features Nappa leather with suede insert seats, Dark Ruby Red seatbelts, and “Trackhawk” logos on the seats as standard with an optional Signature Leather Package available as well. A Premium Metal package, Light Black Chrome finishes, and carbon fiber spears also come as standard equipment. Customers can also opt for a 19-speaker, 825-watt Harman Kardon audio system if they grow tired of the V-8’s roar.

Apple CarPlay and Andriod Auto also come standard and are controlled through the 8.4-inch touchscreen Uconnect display. The 8.4-inch Uconnect touchscreen can also display a new Trailhawk-exclusive Performance Pages and dynameter screen that shows instantaneous power readouts. A 7.0-inch Driver Information Display (DID) faces the driver along with a flat-bottom with paddle shifters.

The new 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk will be available in nine different colors and be built in Detroit, MI at the Jefferson North Assembly Plant. The Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk will hit dealers I the fourth-quarter of 2017. Pricing has not been officially released.

Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk Specifications

Engine:

Displacement: 6.2 liters

Number of Cylinders: V-8

Aspiration: Supercharged

Maximum Boost Pressure: 11.6 PSI

Maximum Horsepower: 707

Maximum Torque: 645 lb-ft.

Performance:

Acceleration 0-60 MPH: 3.5 seconds

Quarter-Mile Acceleration: 11.6 seconds

Top Speed: 180 MPH

Maximum Lateral Acceleration: 0.88-G

Braking, 60-0 MPH: 114 feet

Wheels, Tires, and Brakes:

Wheels: 20 x 10.0 alloy or 20 x 10.0 lightweight forged alloy

Tires: Pirelli Scorpion Verde All-Season or Pirelli PZero Three-Season

Tire Size: 295.45 ZR20

Front Brakes: Six-piston yellow-painted calipers with 15.75-inch (400 mm) discs

Rear Brakes: Four-piston yellow-painted calipers with 13.78-inch (350 mm) discs

Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk Gallery

Source: Jeep

Is the new Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk the best high-performance SUV on the market?