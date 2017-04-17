Brixton Forged

Featured Fitment: 930 Porsche 911 Turbo with Brixton Forged CM8 Circuit+ Wheels

930 Porsche 911 Turbo Brixton Forged CM8 Circuit+ Wheels

Having fun with an icon.

The Porsche 930 is the stuff that legends are made of. The 930 Porsche 911 Turbo was innovative and unlike anything else on the road. Plus, it also had a reputation that earned it the nickname, “Widowmaker”. With no driving aids, lots of turbo-lag, and thundering amounts of power, it was hard to control, even at the hands of a professional driver.

930 Porsche 911 Turbo Brixton Forged CM8 Circuit+ Wheels

This 1989 Porsche 911 Turbo was the last of the 930-generation that was replaced by the newer 964-platform. These classic lines with massive whale tail spoiler and wide rear are highly sought-after by purists and this grey model is superb condition is even more so with its new Brixton Forged CM8 Circuit+ wheels.

It’s not easy to find a pair of new forged wheels with a design that will complement that of a classic car, however these Brixton Forged CM8 Circuit+ wheels have a retro look that fits like a glove. The three-piece lightweight forged alloys help keep weight to a minimum with backpad pocketing, and sport a step-lip rim half with recessed flange that works for a European car of this era.

930 Porsche 911 Turbo Brixton Forged CM8 Circuit+ Wheels

The CM8 Circuit+ wheels that adorn this turbocharged terror feature a Classic Gold Metallic color with gloss clear finish that provides just the right amount of contrast to the grey exterior. Up front, these three-piece forged alloys measure 18 x 8.5 while the rear comes in with a wider 18 x 11.0 setup for a larger footprint where it really counts.

930 Porsche 911 Turbo Brixton Forged CM8 Circuit+ Wheels

Getting the right set of wheels on a sports car of this status isn’t an easy task, but these Brixton Forged CM8 Circuit+ wheels look right at home on this 1989 Porsche 911 Turbo.

Fitment Specifications

Vehicle: 1989 Porsche 911 Turbo (930)
Wheels: Brixton Forged CM8 Circuit+ three-piece forged alloy
Wheel Finish: Classic Gold Metallic (gloss clear)
Front Wheels: 18 x 8.5
Rear Wheels: 18 x 11.0

930 Porsche 911 Turbo with Brixton Forged CM8 Circuit+ Gallery

Source: Brixton Forged

Do you like the look of this 930 Porsche 911 Turbo with Brixton Forged CM8 Circuit+ wheels?

Comments

