Featured Fitment

Featured Fitment: Mercedes-Benz E63 AMG with PUR Wheels

Posted on

Mercedes-Benz E63 AMG Estate with PUR SP04 Wheels by SR Auto Group

A grocery-getter with some power and style.

Wagons are cool. The Mercedes-Benz E63 AMG Estate is the do-it-all high-end wagon that can put down some serious power. It’s not the embarrassing square car that your parents handed down; it’s a tire-shredding beast with room for all of your stuff. To show off that athleticism, SR Auto Group installed a new set of PUR Wheels.

Mercedes-Benz E63 AMG Estate with PUR SP04 Wheels by SR Auto Group

The 5.5-liter, twin-turbocharged V-8 engine that was built by one man churns out a whopping 549 horsepower at 5,500 RPM and 530 lb-ft. of torque from 1,750 to 5,250 RPM. That’s good enough for a low-four-second 0-62 mph acceleration time and lots of tire smoke.

While the exterior of this AMG wagon is a bit more aggressive without going over-the-top, the team at SR Auto Group knew that it needed just one more thing. The solution was a new set of PUR SP04 forged wheels. These one-piece alloys feature five Y-shaped spokes that split halfway towards the barrel that add a sporty aesthetic to the fitment.

Mercedes-Benz E63 AMG Estate with PUR SP04 Wheels by SR Auto Group

On this Mercedes-Benz E63 AMG, the PUR SP04 wheels were installed in a staggered 20 x 9.0 front and 20 x 10.5 rear setup with a gradual concave depth. A special Galium Grey finish matches the Teutonic exterior of the AMG wagon. To finish it all off, SR Auto Group installed a new RENNtech lowering system to give it a clean, look and better handling dynamics.

Mercedes-Benz E63 AMG Estate with PUR SP04 Wheels by SR Auto Group

Next time that you go to pick up groceries or haul some stuff around, you can do it with some serious power and style with this Mercedes-Benz E63 AMG Estate on PUR SP04 wheels by SR Auto Group.

Fitment Specifications

Vehicle: Mercedes-Benz E63 AMG Estate
Wheels: PUR SP04 one-piece forged alloy
Wheel Finish: Galium Grey
Front Wheels: 20 x 9.0
Rear Wheels: 20 x 10.5
Suspension: RENNtech Lowering System

Mercedes-Benz E63 Estate with PUR SP04 Wheels Gallery

Source: SR Auto Group

Do you like the sportier look of this Mercedes-Benz E63 AMG Estate with PUR SP04 Wheels by SR Auto Group?

Comments

Recommended for you

Fan Faves

Lamborghini Aventador S Exhaust Flames Lamborghini Aventador S Exhaust Flames
1.1K
Car Videos

Let’s watch the new Lamborghini Aventador S Spit Fire!
Cars & Coffee Italy Exit Cars & Coffee Italy Exit
759
Car Videos

Time to Shred Tires at Cars & Coffee Italy!
featured featured
704
Features

Chicago Auto Show Top-Ten
Vorsteiner 458-VX with VFN-507 Wheels Vorsteiner 458-VX with VFN-507 Wheels
484
Aftermarket Tuning News

Featured Fitment: Vorsteiner Ferrari 458-VX with VFN-507 Wheels
LEGO McLaren 720S LEGO McLaren 720S
465
Lifestyle

Let’s Build with the new LEGO Speed Champions McLaren 720S!
Mansory Levante Mansory Levante
389
Aftermarket Tuning News

Mansory Does what they Do with the new Maserati Levante
Audi RS 7 Vorsteiner V-FF 103 Audi RS 7 Vorsteiner V-FF 103
375
Aftermarket Tuning News

Featured Fitment: Audi RS 7 with Vorsteiner V-FF 103 Wheels
Vorsteiner V-FF 105 Audi R8 Vorsteiner V-FF 105 Audi R8
361
Aftermarket Tuning News

Featured Fitment: Audi R8 with Vorsteiner V-FF 105 Wheels
Mercedes-AMG GT R Hoonage Mercedes-AMG GT R Hoonage
354
Car Videos

Enjoy this Mercedes-AMG GT R Hooning at Goodwood
MTM 718 Boxster S MTM 718 Boxster S
345
Aftermarket Tuning News

MTM Has a bit of Fun with the new Porsche 718 Boxster S
To Top