Featured Fitment: Mercedes-Benz E63 AMG with PUR Wheels

A grocery-getter with some power and style.

Wagons are cool. The Mercedes-Benz E63 AMG Estate is the do-it-all high-end wagon that can put down some serious power. It’s not the embarrassing square car that your parents handed down; it’s a tire-shredding beast with room for all of your stuff. To show off that athleticism, SR Auto Group installed a new set of PUR Wheels.

The 5.5-liter, twin-turbocharged V-8 engine that was built by one man churns out a whopping 549 horsepower at 5,500 RPM and 530 lb-ft. of torque from 1,750 to 5,250 RPM. That’s good enough for a low-four-second 0-62 mph acceleration time and lots of tire smoke.

While the exterior of this AMG wagon is a bit more aggressive without going over-the-top, the team at SR Auto Group knew that it needed just one more thing. The solution was a new set of PUR SP04 forged wheels. These one-piece alloys feature five Y-shaped spokes that split halfway towards the barrel that add a sporty aesthetic to the fitment.

On this Mercedes-Benz E63 AMG, the PUR SP04 wheels were installed in a staggered 20 x 9.0 front and 20 x 10.5 rear setup with a gradual concave depth. A special Galium Grey finish matches the Teutonic exterior of the AMG wagon. To finish it all off, SR Auto Group installed a new RENNtech lowering system to give it a clean, look and better handling dynamics.

Next time that you go to pick up groceries or haul some stuff around, you can do it with some serious power and style with this Mercedes-Benz E63 AMG Estate on PUR SP04 wheels by SR Auto Group.

Fitment Specifications

Vehicle: Mercedes-Benz E63 AMG Estate

Wheels: PUR SP04 one-piece forged alloy

Wheel Finish: Galium Grey

Front Wheels: 20 x 9.0

Rear Wheels: 20 x 10.5

Suspension: RENNtech Lowering System

Mercedes-Benz E63 Estate with PUR SP04 Wheels Gallery

Source: SR Auto Group

