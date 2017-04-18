Listen to this Anti-Lag 996 Porsche 911 Turbo!

Spitting fire at the track.

Anti-lag setups for turbocharged cars make some crazy, fire-spitting sounds and lots of power. This 996-generation Porsche 911 Turbo has been tuned and upgraded by 9ff, and it is hell on wheels.

At Autodromo Nazionale Monza, this 996 Porsche 911 Turbo was showing off and testing its twin-turbocharged flat-six engine sporting an anti-lag setup from 9ff. In total, the motor is pushing 800 horsepower and it is a beast on the track.

Turn up the volume and listen to that anti-lag system spit some fire.

Source: NM2255 Car HD Videos YouTube

