Car Videos

Listen to this Anti-Lag 996 Porsche 911 Turbo!

Posted on

9ff Porsche 911 Turbo Anti-Lag

Spitting fire at the track.

Anti-lag setups for turbocharged cars make some crazy, fire-spitting sounds and lots of power. This 996-generation Porsche 911 Turbo has been tuned and upgraded by 9ff, and it is hell on wheels.

9ff Porsche 911 Turbo Anti-Lag

At Autodromo Nazionale Monza, this 996 Porsche 911 Turbo was showing off and testing its twin-turbocharged flat-six engine sporting an anti-lag setup from 9ff. In total, the motor is pushing 800 horsepower and it is a beast on the track.

Turn up the volume and listen to that anti-lag system spit some fire.

Source: NM2255 Car HD Videos YouTube

How crazy is this 9ff Porsche 911 Turbo with anti-lag setup?

Comments

Recommended for you

Fan Faves

Lamborghini Aventador S Exhaust Flames Lamborghini Aventador S Exhaust Flames
1.2K
Car Videos

Let’s watch the new Lamborghini Aventador S Spit Fire!
Cars & Coffee Italy Exit Cars & Coffee Italy Exit
760
Car Videos

Time to Shred Tires at Cars & Coffee Italy!
featured featured
704
Features

Chicago Auto Show Top-Ten
Vorsteiner 458-VX with VFN-507 Wheels Vorsteiner 458-VX with VFN-507 Wheels
485
Aftermarket Tuning News

Featured Fitment: Vorsteiner Ferrari 458-VX with VFN-507 Wheels
LEGO McLaren 720S LEGO McLaren 720S
473
Lifestyle

Let’s Build with the new LEGO Speed Champions McLaren 720S!
Mansory Levante Mansory Levante
390
Aftermarket Tuning News

Mansory Does what they Do with the new Maserati Levante
Audi RS 7 Vorsteiner V-FF 103 Audi RS 7 Vorsteiner V-FF 103
385
Aftermarket Tuning News

Featured Fitment: Audi RS 7 with Vorsteiner V-FF 103 Wheels
Vorsteiner V-FF 105 Audi R8 Vorsteiner V-FF 105 Audi R8
362
Aftermarket Tuning News

Featured Fitment: Audi R8 with Vorsteiner V-FF 105 Wheels
Mercedes-AMG GT R Hoonage Mercedes-AMG GT R Hoonage
355
Car Videos

Enjoy this Mercedes-AMG GT R Hooning at Goodwood
Mantalcino Red Project Kahn Range Rover Mantalcino Red Project Kahn Range Rover
345
A Kahn Design

The new Project Kahn Range Rover is a Smooth Shade of Red
To Top