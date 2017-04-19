Project Kahn Shows Off its Latest Range Rover Sport Vesuvius Edition

Turning heads with a clean luxury SUV.

One of the more recognizable and sought-after models created by Afzal Kahn and his team at Project Kahn is the Range Rover Sport Vesuvius Edition. This Santorini Black SUV is adorned with a sharp Vesuvius Orange paint across the hood, roof, spoiler, and custom body work while a tailored interior greets passengers inside.

The newest Project Kahn Range Rover Sport Vesuvius Edition is quite the looker inside and out and comes backed by a 16.5-percent uplift in residual value compared to the standard vehicle, making it a sound investment.

The visual transformation of the Range Rover Sport Vesuvius Edition starts with new front and rear bumpers featuring sporty carbon detailing. The former has a new integrated center piece and vents while a new LE grille with 3-D mesh and floating section in Valencia Orange sits above. Protruding from the rear are twin single-exit cross-hair exhausts finished in Satin Black.

To finish off the exterior, a new set of 22 x 9.5 Kahn 600-LE wheels were installed with 285/35/22 tires on the Project Kahn Range Rover Sport Vesuvius Edition. Peeking from behind the new 600-LE wheels are brake calipers painted in a matching Valencia Orange.

Step inside and you’ll be greeted by stainless steel door entry sills and a soft perforated Black leather upholstery worn by the front and rear seats. The same leather design was also applied to the glove box, instrument binnacle, and door panel tops for that extra touch of luxury. New floor mats and aluminum foot pedals were also installed by Project Kahn.

This featured Project Kahn Range Rover Sport Vesuvius Edition is available for £79,999. Customers can also custom-tailor their own Vesuvius Edition to their exact specifications as an option.

Project Kahn Range Rover Sport Vesuvius Edition Specifications

Exterior:

-Front Bumper Replacement in Carbon Composite

-LE – Rear Bumper Replacement inc. Exhaust Diffuser in Carbon Composite

-Twin Single Exit Crosshair Exhaust System in Polished Aluminum

-LE Front Grille with 3D Mesh

-Front Grille Floating Section in Valencia Orange

-Front Bumper Centre Piece

-Calipers Finished in Valencia Orange

-RS600 Alloy Wheels – 9.5×22″ in Silver Platinum

-Fitted with 285x35x22″ Tires – Set of 4

-Individual Paint Detailing

-Front Bumper Vents in Valencia Orange

-Rear Bumper Diffuser in Valencia Orange

-KAHN Bonnet & Tailgate Lettering

-Kahn Enamel Wing Shields

-Kahn Enamel Tailgate Logo

Interior:

-Front & Rear Seats in Quilted & Perforated Leather in Black

-Kahn Investing in British Industry Logo

-Key Ring – Red Enamel with Kahn Logo

-Vented Foot Pedals in Machined Aluminum

-Door Entry Sill Plates in Stainless Steel

Project Kahn Range Rover Sport Vesuvius Edition Gallery

Source: A Kahn Design

Do you like the new design of the Project Kahn Range Rover Sport Vesuvius Edition?