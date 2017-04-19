Car Videos

It’s Car Show Crash Season, Folks!

Posted on

Morgan 4/4 Crash at Car Show

Spring is in the air and so is the sound of crushing metal.

At a car show in England, a Peugeot was caught with Ford Mustang badges after it hit another vehicle exiting a car show.

That didn’t really happen, but a Peugeot did rear-end a Morgan 4/4 right after it left a car show, and it was pretty hard to watch.

The wooden-framed Morgan 4/4 is quite a custom-built rarity and something special to behold. As it was leaving this car show, it sped onto a 50 mph road, attempting to get to speed up a hill. The only problem was that there was a Peugeot going rather quickly behind as it was coming down a hill and couldn’t avoid the Morgan.

Morgan 4/4 Crash at Car Show

A pretty bad rear-end accident resulted from the Morgan driver pulling out and the Peugeot driver going rather fast. It’s not quite clear which driver was at fault, but both probably could’ve done more to avoid this accident – specifically the Morgan driver with pulling out.

Thankfully, as crazy as this crash looked, nobody was hurt and the police immediately responded.

Just make sure that you look both ways and drive smart – especially when leaving car shows this year, folks. We don’t want to keep seeing videos like this now that car show season is here.

Source: AdamC3046 YouTube

How crazy was this rear-end accident after a Morgan 4/4 pulled out at a car show?

Comments

Recommended for you

Fan Faves

Lamborghini Aventador S Exhaust Flames Lamborghini Aventador S Exhaust Flames
1.2K
Car Videos

Let’s watch the new Lamborghini Aventador S Spit Fire!
Cars & Coffee Italy Exit Cars & Coffee Italy Exit
771
Car Videos

Time to Shred Tires at Cars & Coffee Italy!
LEGO McLaren 720S LEGO McLaren 720S
503
Lifestyle

Let’s Build with the new LEGO Speed Champions McLaren 720S!
Vorsteiner 458-VX with VFN-507 Wheels Vorsteiner 458-VX with VFN-507 Wheels
487
Aftermarket Tuning News

Featured Fitment: Vorsteiner Ferrari 458-VX with VFN-507 Wheels
Audi RS 7 Vorsteiner V-FF 103 Audi RS 7 Vorsteiner V-FF 103
408
Aftermarket Tuning News

Featured Fitment: Audi RS 7 with Vorsteiner V-FF 103 Wheels
Mansory Levante Mansory Levante
396
Aftermarket Tuning News

Mansory Does what they Do with the new Maserati Levante
Vorsteiner V-FF 105 Audi R8 Vorsteiner V-FF 105 Audi R8
363
Aftermarket Tuning News

Featured Fitment: Audi R8 with Vorsteiner V-FF 105 Wheels
Mercedes-AMG GT R Hoonage Mercedes-AMG GT R Hoonage
358
Car Videos

Enjoy this Mercedes-AMG GT R Hooning at Goodwood
MTM 718 Boxster S MTM 718 Boxster S
347
Aftermarket Tuning News

MTM Has a bit of Fun with the new Porsche 718 Boxster S
BMW M3 Brixton Forged M51 Duo Series Wheels BMW M3 Brixton Forged M51 Duo Series Wheels
347
BMW

Featured Fitment: BMW M3 with Brixton Forged M51 Wheels
To Top