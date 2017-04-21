Get you Flex on with the M&D Mercedes-AMG GT S Hulk Edition!

Hulksmashing the track!

The hardcore Mercedes-AMG GT R with its “AMG Green Hell Magno” paint is the headline model in the German automaker’s lineup, but the team at M&D Exclusive Cardesign has a monster of their own. Their Mercedes-AMG GT S Hulk Edition has a powerful widebody look and vibrant green finish that make it quite the show stopper.

The force-fed sports car was given a full Prior Design PD800GT Widebody kit that gives the Hulk Edition a more powerful presence. A new gloss black race-style air splitter pairs up with a new front spoiler, side flics, and ‘eyebrows’ that send more air into the engine bay in the same finish. The M&D Exclusive Cardesign Mercedes-AMG GT S Hulk Edition also features a new hood with six air vents to help cool the engine bay even more.

Adding to the commanding and confident appearance are extended front and rear fenders that are connected by a set of gloss black skirts. The rear fenders give the AMG GT S Hulk Edition a fatter butt where new aero flics and race-style diffuser work to optimize airflow. On top of the trunklid sits a GT R-style wing spoiler with a matching gloss black finish.

Besides the muscular Prior Design body work, the Mercedes-AMG GT S gets it’s “Hulk Edition” name from the vibrant Lemongrass Metallic vinyl wrap. The matte green wrap is a more vibrant version of the paint found on the AMG GT R and incorporates black badging to match the new gloss black aerodynamics.

Gripping the pavement are sticky 255/30 ZR20 front and 305/25 ZR20 performance tires on new PD3 multi-piece alloy wheels. These gloss black powder-coated wheels match the finish of the aerodynamics and measure 20 x 9.5 up front and a wide 20 x 12.0 at the rear. A new set of H&R lowering springs were installed by M&D Exclusive Cardesign on the AMG GT S Hulk Edition that work alongside the Mercedes-AMG Ride Control system to offer better handling dynamics.

For those that crave even more power than the 510-ponies that come standard on the Mercedes-AMG GT S, M&D Exclusive Cardesign can turn things up a notch. The Hulk Edition can be fitted with new software along with a valve-controlled freer-flowing exhaust system for some added grunt.

The new Mercedes-AMG GT S Hulk Edition and all of its upgrades is available from M&D Exclusive Cardesign as a complete upgrade program or individual accessories.

M&D Exclusive Cardesign Mercedes-AMG GT S Hulk Edition Specifications

Exterior:

-Lemongrass Metallic vinyl wrap

-Gloss Black badging

-Prior Design PD800GT widebody kit with Gloss Black aero

Wheels, Tires, and Suspension:

Wheels: PD3 multi-piece alloy

Wheel Finish: Gloss Black powder coating

Front Wheels: 20 x 9.5

Rear Wheels: 20 x 12.0

Front Tires: 255/30 ZR20

Rear Tires: 305/25 ZR20

Suspension: H&R lowering springs

Source: M&D Exclusive Cardesign

Do you like the beefed up looks of the M&D Exclusive Cardesign Mercedes-AMG GT S Hulk Edition?