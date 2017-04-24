A Kahn Design

Kick it with the Chelsea Truck Company Defender Wide Track Edition!

Posted on

Chelsea Truck Company Land Rover Defender 2.2 TDCI 90 Soft Top Chelsea Wide Track Edition

Ready to hit the trails.

While A Kahn Design is showing off their Vengeance Volante and Chelsea Truck Company Jeep Wrangler Black Hawk Edition at Top Marques Monaco, there’s an old-school beast of an SUV waiting to hit the trails back at home. The new Chelsea Truck Company Land Rover Defender 2.2 TDCI 90 Soft Top Chelsea Wide Track Edition brings a custom-tailored touch to the off-road segment along with some comfortable luxury.

Chelsea Truck Company Land Rover Defender 2.2 TDCI 90 Soft Top Chelsea Wide Track Edition

The new Defender 90 Chelsea Wide Track Edition is bolder and more imposing to reflect its purpose thanks to a new styling package. Both the front and rear fenders were replaced with beefier units sporting exposed bolt apertures and vents. A new front bumper integrates the new X Lander grille, aluminum sump guard, Shadow Chrome headlights and LED diamond bright lights seamlessly. At the rear, a new stainless steel cross-hair exhaust system is seamlessly combined with the large rubber mud flaps.

Chelsea Truck Company Land Rover Defender 2.2 TDCI 90 Soft Top Chelsea Wide Track Edition

This Heritage Green Land Rover Defender also got a new set of Volcanic Black Mondial wheels that measure a commanding 20 x 9.0 at the front and rear with tough 275/55/20 tires that are ready to get dirty. Painted brake calipers also make an appearance through the five-spoke concave wheels as well.

Inside, things are a bit more refined. The Land Rover Defender 90 Chelsea Wide Track Edition features a pair of heated Sports GTB seats up front dressed in quilted and perforated leather. Black leather is worn by the center glove box, instrument binnacle, passenger dashboard, and door handles. A Kahn billet steering wheel with black leather faces the driver along with a custom-designed tachometer, and vented machined aluminum foot pedals. Adding a taste of style is a matte black center console fascia and a Churchill time clock.

Chelsea Truck Company Land Rover Defender 2.2 TDCI 90 Soft Top Chelsea Wide Track Edition

This featured Chelsea Truck Company Land Rover Defender 2.2 TDCI 90 Soft Top Chelsea Wide Track Edition comes with a 17-percent uplift in residual value compared to the standard Defender according to the UK vehicle trade specialists at CAP.

Chelsea Truck Company Land Rover Defender 2.2 TDCI 90 Soft Top Chelsea Wide Track Edition

The Heritage Green Defender 90 Soft Top Chelsea Wide Track Edition is currently available for £69,995. Customers also have the option of individualizing their SUVs both inside and out with the Chelsea Truck Company if they so choose.

Land Rover Defender 90 Soft Top Chelsea Wide Track Edition Specifications

Exterior:
-Complete Color Change – Our signature Cromax® paint finish
-Front & Rear Wide Wings with Integrated Vents & Bolt Apertures
-X-Lander Front Grille
-Front Bumper Replacement including Bumper Lights – Stainless Steel
-Mondial Alloy Wheels – 9×20″ in Volcanic Black
-275x55x20″ Tires – Set of 4
-Twin Crosshair Exhaust System in Stainless Steel inc. Exhaust Shields
-Bonnet Vents with Mesh – Stainless Steel
-Front & Rear Diamond LED Light Lenses inc. Parking Bulb
-Rear Mud Flaps in Toughened Rubber – Pair
-Painted Brake Calipers
-Defender Boot Sill Plate
-Chelsea Truck Company Spare Wheel Cover

Interior:
-Front Sports GTB Seats in Quilted & Perforated Leather
-Heated Front Seat Elements
-Passenger Dashboard Top & Grab Handle in Black Leather
-Centre Glovebox in Quilted & Perforated Leather
-Instrument Binnacle in Leather
-Steering Wheel – Billet & Leather
-Hard Wearing Front & Rear Cabin Floor Mats
-Churchill Time Clock Fascia Insert in Black
-Shadow Chrome Headlamps
-Custom Rev Counter Fascia
-Vented Foot Pedals in Machined Aluminum
-Kahn Investing in British Industry Logo
-Key Ring – Enamel with CTC Logo Quilted & Perforated Leather

Land Rover Defender 90 Soft Top Chelsea Wide Track Edition Gallery

Source: A Kahn Design

Would you like to go off-roading with this Chelsea Truck Company Land Rover Defender 90 Wide Track Edition?

Comments

Recommended for you

Fan Faves

Lamborghini Aventador S Exhaust Flames Lamborghini Aventador S Exhaust Flames
1.3K
Car Videos

Let’s watch the new Lamborghini Aventador S Spit Fire!
Cars & Coffee Italy Exit Cars & Coffee Italy Exit
824
Car Videos

Time to Shred Tires at Cars & Coffee Italy!
LEGO McLaren 720S LEGO McLaren 720S
589
Lifestyle

Let’s Build with the new LEGO Speed Champions McLaren 720S!
Audi RS 7 Vorsteiner V-FF 103 Audi RS 7 Vorsteiner V-FF 103
459
Aftermarket Tuning News

Featured Fitment: Audi RS 7 with Vorsteiner V-FF 103 Wheels
Vorsteiner V-FF 105 Audi R8 Vorsteiner V-FF 105 Audi R8
387
Aftermarket Tuning News

Featured Fitment: Audi R8 with Vorsteiner V-FF 105 Wheels
BMW M3 Brixton Forged M51 Duo Series Wheels BMW M3 Brixton Forged M51 Duo Series Wheels
386
BMW

Featured Fitment: BMW M3 with Brixton Forged M51 Wheels
Novitec Levante Novitec Levante
378
Aftermarket Tuning News

Novitec Does their thing with the Maserati Levante
Rocket Bunny GT-R with ADV.1 Wheels Rocket Bunny GT-R with ADV.1 Wheels
359
ADV.1

Featured Fitment: Rocket Bunny Nissan GT-R with ADV.1 Wheels
Fostla Audi R8 Spyder Fostla Audi R8 Spyder
349
Aftermarket Tuning News

Fostla Goes for Gold with the Audi R8 Spyder
Land Rover Defender XS Station Wagon Flying Huntsman 105 Long Nose Land Rover Defender XS Station Wagon Flying Huntsman 105 Long Nose
347
4x4 Exposure

Make a Statement with the Kahn Land Rover Defender Flying Huntsman 105 Long Nose
To Top