Kick it with the Chelsea Truck Company Defender Wide Track Edition!

While A Kahn Design is showing off their Vengeance Volante and Chelsea Truck Company Jeep Wrangler Black Hawk Edition at Top Marques Monaco, there’s an old-school beast of an SUV waiting to hit the trails back at home. The new Chelsea Truck Company Land Rover Defender 2.2 TDCI 90 Soft Top Chelsea Wide Track Edition brings a custom-tailored touch to the off-road segment along with some comfortable luxury.

The new Defender 90 Chelsea Wide Track Edition is bolder and more imposing to reflect its purpose thanks to a new styling package. Both the front and rear fenders were replaced with beefier units sporting exposed bolt apertures and vents. A new front bumper integrates the new X Lander grille, aluminum sump guard, Shadow Chrome headlights and LED diamond bright lights seamlessly. At the rear, a new stainless steel cross-hair exhaust system is seamlessly combined with the large rubber mud flaps.

This Heritage Green Land Rover Defender also got a new set of Volcanic Black Mondial wheels that measure a commanding 20 x 9.0 at the front and rear with tough 275/55/20 tires that are ready to get dirty. Painted brake calipers also make an appearance through the five-spoke concave wheels as well.

Inside, things are a bit more refined. The Land Rover Defender 90 Chelsea Wide Track Edition features a pair of heated Sports GTB seats up front dressed in quilted and perforated leather. Black leather is worn by the center glove box, instrument binnacle, passenger dashboard, and door handles. A Kahn billet steering wheel with black leather faces the driver along with a custom-designed tachometer, and vented machined aluminum foot pedals. Adding a taste of style is a matte black center console fascia and a Churchill time clock.

This featured Chelsea Truck Company Land Rover Defender 2.2 TDCI 90 Soft Top Chelsea Wide Track Edition comes with a 17-percent uplift in residual value compared to the standard Defender according to the UK vehicle trade specialists at CAP.

The Heritage Green Defender 90 Soft Top Chelsea Wide Track Edition is currently available for £69,995. Customers also have the option of individualizing their SUVs both inside and out with the Chelsea Truck Company if they so choose.

Land Rover Defender 90 Soft Top Chelsea Wide Track Edition Specifications

Exterior:

-Complete Color Change – Our signature Cromax® paint finish

-Front & Rear Wide Wings with Integrated Vents & Bolt Apertures

-X-Lander Front Grille

-Front Bumper Replacement including Bumper Lights – Stainless Steel

-Mondial Alloy Wheels – 9×20″ in Volcanic Black

-275x55x20″ Tires – Set of 4

-Twin Crosshair Exhaust System in Stainless Steel inc. Exhaust Shields

-Bonnet Vents with Mesh – Stainless Steel

-Front & Rear Diamond LED Light Lenses inc. Parking Bulb

-Rear Mud Flaps in Toughened Rubber – Pair

-Painted Brake Calipers

-Defender Boot Sill Plate

-Chelsea Truck Company Spare Wheel Cover

Interior:

-Front Sports GTB Seats in Quilted & Perforated Leather

-Heated Front Seat Elements

-Passenger Dashboard Top & Grab Handle in Black Leather

-Centre Glovebox in Quilted & Perforated Leather

-Instrument Binnacle in Leather

-Steering Wheel – Billet & Leather

-Hard Wearing Front & Rear Cabin Floor Mats

-Churchill Time Clock Fascia Insert in Black

-Shadow Chrome Headlamps

-Custom Rev Counter Fascia

-Vented Foot Pedals in Machined Aluminum

-Kahn Investing in British Industry Logo

-Key Ring – Enamel with CTC Logo Quilted & Perforated Leather

Land Rover Defender 90 Soft Top Chelsea Wide Track Edition Gallery

Source: A Kahn Design

