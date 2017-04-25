Featured Fitment: Widebody Ferrari 458 with PUR LX23.3 Wheels

Taking things to the next level.

The Ferrari 458 Italia was a naturally-aspirated monster when it ruled the roads. It’s since been replaced by the twin-turbo 488 GTB but its high-revving, free-breathing V-8 is still sought-after. Turning heads in Indonesia is a 458 Italia that easily elicits more looks than the 488 thanks to its powerful widebody aero, Fi Exhaust, and PUR Wheels.

This Ferrari 458 Italia was built by Premier Autowerkz and it’s nothing short of exotic. A full Prior Design widebody kit gives it a more intimidating appearance starting with the flared and vented fenders at the front and rear. A low and commanding front bumper with new air intakes, splitter, and side flics helps to optimize aero along with the new side skirts. At the rear, carbon fiber vents, a spoiler lip, and diffuser keep things stable at high speeds.

The new aero was only part of the transformation. Filling in those powerful fenders are a set of PUR LX23.3 forged wheels. These three-piece alloys have an elevated deep concave with a step lip design that match the exotic nature of the hardcore Italian. The defined five double-spoke look add an eye-catching presence that’s hard to match.

Premier Autowerkz installed these custom-tailored PUR LX23.3 wheels in a staggered 21 x 9.0 front and 22 x 12.0 rear setup that puts its rear-wheel drive performance on display. Each wheel also features a smooth Matte Chestnut Brown face with a Gloss Monaco Gold step lip finish to provide just enough contrast to the yellow body of the Ferrari 458 Italia.

After a new suspension that drops the ride height significantly and a new Fi Exhaust system to let the high-revving V-8 sing, this widebody Ferrari 458 Italia by Premier Autowerkz was ready to turn heads. It may be on the other side of the globe, but this bad boy with PUR LX23.3 wheels is making its presence felt.

Fitment Specifications

Vehicle: Ferrari 458 Italia

Wheels: PUR LX23.3 three-piece forged alloy

Wheel Finish: Matte Chestnut Brown face, Gloss Monaco Gold step lip

Front Wheels: 21 x 9.0

Rear Wheels: 22 x 12.0

Exterior: Prior Design widebody kit

Exhaust: Fi Exhaust

Ferrari 458 Italia with PUR LX23.3 Wheels Gallery

Source: PUR Wheels

Built Credit: Premier Autowerkz

