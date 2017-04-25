Let’s Rip some Rubber in Monaco’s F1 Tunnel!

Sights, sounds, and tire smoke.

The tunnel that runs beneath the Fairmont Hotel in Monaco is a place that Formula 1 fans and car enthusiasts love. Here, sounds from engines become amplified and echo to create an amazing symphony of power.

At the annual Top Marques Monaco event, it’s also a place for drivers to show off with some roaring burnouts and revving engines.

This year, the Top Marques Monaco event featured some seriously rare, exotic, and fun cars, many of which took to the tunnel to have some fun.

BMWs, Porsches, Ferraris, Lamborghinis, Mercedes-AMGs, and lots more from aftermarket tuning companies put down the rubber and filled the tunnel with sounds of speed for our enjoyment.

Source: NM2255 Car HD Videos YouTube

Which sports car sounded the best while driving through the Monaco F1 tunnel?