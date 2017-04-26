Get ready for the new TechArt GrandGT Porsche Panamera

Getting wide and individualized.

With the newest-generation of Porsche Panamera hitting the pavement, it was only a matter of time before TechArt worked their widebody magic on the German four-door coupe. The new TechArt GrandGT takes the car’s styling to a whole new level inside and out with potent power upgrades on their way.

The TechArt GrandGT transforms the Panamera visually with a full widebody aerodynamic kit. Up front, the kit adds on a new apron with integrated splitter, larger air intakes, and airframes that visually hover over the fog lights and radar sensors. Above, a new air outlet helps dissipate heat as part of the carbon fiber TechArt Aero Engine Lid. The new hood features a power dome and two sculpted lines running towards the windshield to emphasize power.

The aggressive front fascia flows seamlessly into the extended front and rear fenders on the TechArt GrandGT. The width of the sporty four-door coupe grows by 50 mm up front and 80 mm at the rear with side skirts connecting the flared bodywork. At the rear, the Panamera was outfitted with a new diffuser with four prominent fins that integrate the titanium double tailpipes. A large spoiler wing sits atop the tailgate and mirrors that of the 911 Turbo for an even more athletic look.

The standard wheel and tire setup on the Porsche Panamera isn’t enough to properly fill in those muscular fenders. New twin-spoke TechArt Formula IV wheels can be finished in a wide variety of colors and wear 285/30 ZR22 front and 335/25 ZR22 rear tires. These 22-inch wheels are weight-optimized for better overall performance and have custom-painted brake calipers peering from behind.

The same level of custom-tailored, opulent fun can be found inside of the new TechArt GrandGT. The sporty but luxurious interior of the Porsche Panamera can be refined with an array of leather, alcantara, carbon fiber, and lacquer with almost any kind of color and design. A 360 mm TechArt Type-7 sport steering wheel can also be installed with custom trims and materials along with leather or alcantara TechArt paddle shifter trims. Other upgrades include illuminated door entry guards with customized lettering and anodized TechArt aluminum sport pedals.

The new TechArt GrandGT upgrade program will be available around the world starting in June for Porsche Panamera models. New TechArt powerkits and exhaust systems are set to be released in the second-half of 2017.

Source: TechArt

Do you like the more aggressive styling of the new TechArt GrandGT Porsche Panamera?