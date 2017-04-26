Car Videos

There’s a Difference between Dangerous and Spirited Driving

Posted on

Dangerous vs Spirited Driving

One gives us car enthusiasts a bad name.

No matter what kind of car you own, as a car enthusiasts, there are times where you want to just hoon and have fun. It’s a normal feeling, but that type of driving is for the track – not public streets. With the weather getting nice and car show season starting, drivers need to know and understand the difference between spirited driving and dangerous driving, and the.leviathan is here to explain it all.

Dangerous vs Spirited Driving

Recently in Ontario, Canada, a group of super car and sports car drivers were pulled over, and had their licenses suspended and vehicles impounded on charges of stunt driving during a publicized cruise on public roads. That set off quite a bit of debate with driving laws and practices, with police standing their ground on what is legal and illegal.

Just as the.leviathan explains, there’s differences between dangerous driving and spirited driving. These two-ton hunks of metal can easily cause a great deal of damage and injure or kill others. There’s a great deal of responsibility with driving any kind of vehicle and pushing your vehicle a bit – in a legal way that takes your surroundings and others into account without being irresponsible – is something that enthusiasts can do and enjoy.

However, once you start to recklessly drive with disregard for the safety of others, then it becomes dangerous and stupid. At that point, you deserve every ticket the police can write.

Be smart when you drive, folks. We don’t want to be writing about idiots crashing and causing harm to others.

Source: the.leviathan

What do you think is the difference between dangerous and spirited driving?

Comments

Recommended for you

Fan Faves

Lamborghini Aventador S Exhaust Flames Lamborghini Aventador S Exhaust Flames
1.3K
Car Videos

Let’s watch the new Lamborghini Aventador S Spit Fire!
Cars & Coffee Italy Exit Cars & Coffee Italy Exit
832
Car Videos

Time to Shred Tires at Cars & Coffee Italy!
LEGO McLaren 720S LEGO McLaren 720S
618
Lifestyle

Let’s Build with the new LEGO Speed Champions McLaren 720S!
Audi RS 7 Vorsteiner V-FF 103 Audi RS 7 Vorsteiner V-FF 103
468
Aftermarket Tuning News

Featured Fitment: Audi RS 7 with Vorsteiner V-FF 103 Wheels
BMW M3 Brixton Forged M51 Duo Series Wheels BMW M3 Brixton Forged M51 Duo Series Wheels
406
BMW

Featured Fitment: BMW M3 with Brixton Forged M51 Wheels
Vorsteiner V-FF 105 Audi R8 Vorsteiner V-FF 105 Audi R8
395
Aftermarket Tuning News

Featured Fitment: Audi R8 with Vorsteiner V-FF 105 Wheels
Novitec Levante Novitec Levante
386
Aftermarket Tuning News

Novitec Does their thing with the Maserati Levante
Rocket Bunny GT-R with ADV.1 Wheels Rocket Bunny GT-R with ADV.1 Wheels
375
ADV.1

Featured Fitment: Rocket Bunny Nissan GT-R with ADV.1 Wheels
Fostla Audi R8 Spyder Fostla Audi R8 Spyder
374
Aftermarket Tuning News

Fostla Goes for Gold with the Audi R8 Spyder
PIECHA C 205 RS-R PIECHA C 205 RS-R
352
Aftermarket Tuning News

The PIECHA C 205 RS-R Brings some Fun to the Mercedes-Benz C-Class
To Top