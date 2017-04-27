Fly away with the new ABT Sportsline Audi S3 Cabriolet

Drop the top and enjoy some hurricane force winds.

If you’re looking for a quick and athletic everyday car to speed around town in and enjoy the sunny weather, the Audi S3 Cabriolet is right up your alley. The premium feel and sporty capabilities make it a perfect premium summer car to tool around, but the ABT Sportsline version is even more exciting.

The 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-four engine under the hood of the Audi S3 Cabriolet has been taken to a new level thanks to the ABT Power S upgrade kit. The new upgrade package includes a new ECU tune along with a set of sport catalytic converters with metal cells for better exhaust gas flow. That’s good for an output of 400 horsepower and 369 lb-ft. of torque, which allows the ABT Sportsline Audi S3 Cabriolet to reach 62 mph from rest in 4.6 seconds. Top speed is also pushed back to an electronically-limited 165 mph.

For those that don’t need that kind of performance, ABT Sportsline also offers their ABT Power kit. This program includes the same engine control system but no exhaust modifications to result in 370 horsepower and 354 lb-ft. of torque.

Power may be the headliner for the ABT Sportsline Audi S3 Cabriolet, but the German tuner also took steps to optimize the car’s handling dynamics. A new set of sport anti-roll bars for the front and rear axles help to sharpen up the body through the corners. New ABT CR, DR, or ER-C alloy wheels with various finishes and sizes ranging from 18- to 20-inches in provide an added touch of style.

For those show-off summer cruises, ABT Sportsline can equip the Audi S3 Cabriolet with a couple visual goodies. A new ABT front grille emblem set in chrome, matte black, or black chrome can be installed along with new front wheel arch vents. Open the door, and you’ll be greeted by LED door entrance lights that project the ABT logo on the ground. The final piece to the conversion is a new ABT Sportsline stop-start button.

The new ABT Sportsline Audi S3 Cabriolet is currently available as a complete package or individual accessories.

ABT Sportsline Audi S3 Cabriolet Specifications

Engine: 2.0 TFSI 1.984 cc capacity, straight-four engine

Performance Tuning: ABT Power S

Maximum Horsepower: 400 HP / 294 kW

Maximum Torque: 369 lb-ft. / 500 Nm

Engine: 2.0 TFSI 1.984 cc capacity, straight-four engine

Performance Tuning: ABT Power

Maximum Horsepower: 370 HP / 272 kW

Maximum Torque: 354 lb-ft. / 480 Nm

Wheels and Suspension:

-ABT CR, black-red (20 inch)

-ABT DR, Gun-Metal (19/20 inch) or mystic-black (18/19/20 inch)

-ABT ER-C, Gun-Metal (20 inch)

Suspension: ABT anti-roll bars (front and rear)

Exterior:

-ABT wheel arch vents

-ABT front grille emblem set (chrome matte black, or black chrome)

Interior:

-ABT LED door entrance lights

-ABT Start-stop button

ABT Sportsline Audi S3 Cabriolet Gallery

Source: ABT Sportsline

Is the 400-HP ABT Sportsline Audi S3 Cabriolet the perfect summer car to cruise around town?