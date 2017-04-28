Featured Fitment: F80 BMW M3 with Brixton Forged M51 Wheels

Rocky Mountain High.

The BMW M3 and its legacy is matched by few cars. For 30 years, it has been looked at as the benchmark of the segment and the same is still true today with the F80-generation models. This BMW M3 in Colorado takes things to a new level with its commanding looks and new Brixton Forged M51 Duo Series wheels.

This sports sedan isn’t your average German beast rolling around the Rockies. It’s 3.0-liter, twin-turbocharged inline-six has been modified to produce more than its factory 425-horsepower output. Not only that, but it also boasts an intimidating set of OSSdesigns headlights staring ahead while more aggressive aerodynamics are featured at the front and rear. Bringing it all together is a slick Fashion Grey vinyl wrap.

But the wheel fitment is the star of the show with this BMW M3. The mile-high setup features a set of Brixton Forged M51 Duo Series alloy wheels. These split five-spoke forged wheels have a lightweight mono center and backpad pocketing that contributes to a low overall weight that is perfect for an athletic sports car. A concave face and step-lip paired with Black 50/50 titanium hardware gives it an intricate, high-end aesthetic.

On this BMW M3, the Brixton Forged M51 Duo Series wheels were installed in a wide 20 x 10 front and 20 x 12.0 rear setup. A smooth Satin Black finish provides plenty of contrast to the Fashion Grey wrap and grabs attention with their dominating presence. To complete the fitment, a set of KW Variant 3 coilovers brings the wheels perfectly in line with the body while also sharpening up the handling dynamics.

This BMW M3 owned by @coloradom3 is a perfect sports car for tooling around the Rocky Mountains with its driving dynamics and head-turning style with Brixton Forged M51 Duo Series wheels.

Fitment Specifications

Vehicle: F80 BMW M3

Wheels: Brixton Forged M51 Duo Series forged alloy

Wheel Finish: Satin Black

Front Wheels: 20 x 10.0

Rear Wheels: 20 x 12.0

Wheel Options: Lightweight backpad pocketing, 50/50 Titanium hardware (Black)

Other Upgrades:

-OSSdesigns headlights

-KW Variant 3 coilovers

-Fashion Grey vinyl wrap

BMW M3 with Brixton Forged M51 Duo Series Wheels Gallery

Source: Brixton Forged

Photo Credit: AMP Media Denver

Do you like this BMW M3 with Brixton Forged M51 Duo Series wheels?