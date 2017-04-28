BMW

Featured Fitment: F80 BMW M3 with Brixton Forged M51 Wheels

Posted on

F80 BMW M3 Brixton Forged M51 Duo Series Wheels

Rocky Mountain High.

The BMW M3 and its legacy is matched by few cars. For 30 years, it has been looked at as the benchmark of the segment and the same is still true today with the F80-generation models. This BMW M3 in Colorado takes things to a new level with its commanding looks and new Brixton Forged M51 Duo Series wheels.

F80 BMW M3 Brixton Forged M51 Duo Series Wheels

This sports sedan isn’t your average German beast rolling around the Rockies. It’s 3.0-liter, twin-turbocharged inline-six has been modified to produce more than its factory 425-horsepower output. Not only that, but it also boasts an intimidating set of OSSdesigns headlights staring ahead while more aggressive aerodynamics are featured at the front and rear. Bringing it all together is a slick Fashion Grey vinyl wrap.

F80 BMW M3 Brixton Forged M51 Duo Series Wheels

But the wheel fitment is the star of the show with this BMW M3. The mile-high setup features a set of Brixton Forged M51 Duo Series alloy wheels. These split five-spoke forged wheels have a lightweight mono center and backpad pocketing that contributes to a low overall weight that is perfect for an athletic sports car. A concave face and step-lip paired with Black 50/50 titanium hardware gives it an intricate, high-end aesthetic.

F80 BMW M3 Brixton Forged M51 Duo Series Wheels

On this BMW M3, the Brixton Forged M51 Duo Series wheels were installed in a wide 20 x 10 front and 20 x 12.0 rear setup. A smooth Satin Black finish provides plenty of contrast to the Fashion Grey wrap and grabs attention with their dominating presence. To complete the fitment, a set of KW Variant 3 coilovers brings the wheels perfectly in line with the body while also sharpening up the handling dynamics.

F80 BMW M3 Brixton Forged M51 Duo Series Wheels

This BMW M3 owned by @coloradom3 is a perfect sports car for tooling around the Rocky Mountains with its driving dynamics and head-turning style with Brixton Forged M51 Duo Series wheels.

Fitment Specifications

Vehicle: F80 BMW M3
Wheels: Brixton Forged M51 Duo Series forged alloy
Wheel Finish: Satin Black
Front Wheels: 20 x 10.0
Rear Wheels: 20 x 12.0
Wheel Options: Lightweight backpad pocketing, 50/50 Titanium hardware (Black)

Other Upgrades:
-OSSdesigns headlights
-KW Variant 3 coilovers
-Fashion Grey vinyl wrap

BMW M3 with Brixton Forged M51 Duo Series Wheels Gallery

Source: Brixton Forged
Photo Credit: AMP Media Denver

Do you like this BMW M3 with Brixton Forged M51 Duo Series wheels?

Comments

Recommended for you

Fan Faves

Lamborghini Aventador S Exhaust Flames Lamborghini Aventador S Exhaust Flames
1.4K
Car Videos

Let’s watch the new Lamborghini Aventador S Spit Fire!
Cars & Coffee Italy Exit Cars & Coffee Italy Exit
847
Car Videos

Time to Shred Tires at Cars & Coffee Italy!
LEGO McLaren 720S LEGO McLaren 720S
646
Lifestyle

Let’s Build with the new LEGO Speed Champions McLaren 720S!
Audi RS 7 Vorsteiner V-FF 103 Audi RS 7 Vorsteiner V-FF 103
479
Aftermarket Tuning News

Featured Fitment: Audi RS 7 with Vorsteiner V-FF 103 Wheels
BMW M3 Brixton Forged M51 Duo Series Wheels BMW M3 Brixton Forged M51 Duo Series Wheels
424
BMW

Featured Fitment: BMW M3 with Brixton Forged M51 Wheels
Fostla Audi R8 Spyder Fostla Audi R8 Spyder
396
Aftermarket Tuning News

Fostla Goes for Gold with the Audi R8 Spyder
WheelsandMore DB11 GT-RS WheelsandMore DB11 GT-RS
389
Aftermarket Tuning News

The WheelsandMore Aston Martin DB11 GT-RS Turns Things Up a Notch
Project Kahn Range Rover Autobiography LW LE Edition Project Kahn Range Rover Autobiography LW LE Edition
368
A Kahn Design

The Project Kahn Range Rover Autobiography LWB LE Edition is Intimidating
997.2 Porsche 911 Turbo Brixton Forged CM16 Wheels 997.2 Porsche 911 Turbo Brixton Forged CM16 Wheels
349
Brixton Forged

Featured Fitment: Porsche 911 Turbo with Brixton Forged CM16 Wheels
Range Rover Sport Vesuvius Edition Range Rover Sport Vesuvius Edition
325
Range Rover

Project Kahn Shows Off its Latest Range Rover Sport Vesuvius Edition
To Top