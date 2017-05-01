A Kahn Design

Project Kahn goes Big with the Range Rover Sport SVR Pace Car

Project Kahn Range Rover Sport SVR Pace Car

Style with the power to back it all up.

The team at Project Kahn knows quite a bit about upgrading, modifying, and customizing Land Rover and Range Rover models. The Range Rover Sport SVR, however, is a whole new beast when it comes to high-performance custom-tailored motoring. The end result of the British design team working their magic is the potent Project Kahn Range Rover Sport SVR Pace Car.

Project Kahn Range Rover Sport SVR Pace Car

It’s hard to argue with the powerful looks and performance from the factory with the Range Rover Sport SVR, but Project Kahn was able to transform it into a piece of their own automotive artwork. All of the body work is made from ABS polymers or carbon composite that’s designed to not interfere with factory warranties.

Project Kahn Range Rover Sport SVR Pace Car

The changes begin with a new front bumper in carbon composite, an LE grille with 3-D mesh, and a new splitter. These blend in perfectly with the flared front and rear fenders with integrated air dams. At the rear, a new deck lid spoiler, roof wing, and rear bumper with carbon composite diffuser add a more dynamic touch for the athletic SUV. The Project Kahn Range Rover Sport SVR Pace Car was also given a full Cromax Volcanic Rock Satin color change save for the floating Piano Black roof. Other parts such as the grille, intake surrounds, and fender vents were given a contrasting smooth Blue finish to emphasize their presence.

Project Kahn Range Rover Sport SVR Pace Car

Helping to put all 550 horsepower from the supercharged 5.0-liter V-8 engine to the ground are 23 x 9.5 RS alloy wheels featuring a Brushed Aluminum finish and 305/30/23 tires. Stainless steel cross-hair exhausts in Satin Black finish off the exterior and let the force-fed V-8 roar with pride.

The interior of the Project Kahn Range Rover Sport SVR Pace Car has a few added touches of luxury starting with quilted and perforated leather upholstery on the factory sport seats. Below, new stainless steel door entry sill plates and vented aluminum foot pedals have been installed.

Project Kahn Range Rover Sport SVR Pace CarProject Kahn Range Rover Sport SVR Pace Car

This featured Project Kahn Range Rover Sport SVR Pace Car is currently available for £124,999. The British design company can also tailor customer cars to their liking as well.

Project Kahn Range Rover Sport SVR Pace Car Specifications

Exterior:
-Complete Color Change – Our signature Cromax® paint finish
-Front Bumper Replacement in Carbon Composite
-Front & Rear Vented Wide Wheel Arches with Integrated Air Dams
-LE – Rear Bumper Replacement inc. Exhaust Diffuser in Carbon Composite
-Stainless Steel Crosshair Quad Rear Pipes & Finishers in Satin Black
-LE Front Grille with 3D Mesh
-Floating Roof in Piano Black
-Individual Paint Detailing & Color Coding
-RS Alloy Wheels – 9.5×23″ in Brushed Aluminum
-Fitted with 305x30x23″ Tires – Set of 4

Interior:
-Door Entry Sill Plates in Stainless Steel
-Vented Foot Pedals in Machined Aluminum
-Front & Rear Seats in Quilted & Perforated Leather in Black

Project Kahn Range Rover Sport SVR Pace Car Gallery

Source: A Kahn Design

Do you like the new look of the 550-HP Project Kahn Range Rover Sport SVR Pace Car?

Comments

