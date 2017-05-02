DP Motorsport is ushering in a Red Evolution!

Built for driving.

The team at DP Motorsport have been working on Porsche models for 43 years for both the race track and the road. They know more than a thing or two about these German sports cars and have been upgrading and modifying vintage models to customer’s liking for decades. This G-Series Porsche 911 RS 3.5 Red Evolution is a showcase of their capabilities for those that want to take the checkered flag.

Everything inside and out was rebuilt and looked over by DP Motorsport. New front and rear bumpers, side sills, and fenders were all redesigned. The lightweight doors were outfitted with plexiglass and the water drains were removed to save weight. Every new body part was fabricated from carbon fiber or glass fiber reinforced plastic (GFRP) to create a wide, smooth, and straightforward track weapon.

The DP Motorsport Porsche 911 RS 3.5 Red Evolution is built to carve up corners. RSR-type stabilizers from DP and an H&R coilover suspension provide the basis for the chassis. The brakes are taken from a 911 Turbo model with the 3.3-liter engine for greater stopping abilities while a welded strut brace helps reduce body flex.

Gripping the pavement are sticky Michelin semi-slick measuring 225/55-15 up front and 355/35-15 at the rear. These are shod on classic black-finished Fuchs wheels measuring 15 x 9.0 and 15 x 13.0 at the front and rear, respectively.

Producing all sorts of howling power in the DP Motorsport Porsche 911 RS 3.5 Red Evolution is a 3.5-liter motor packed with mechanical fuel injection, individual throttle valves, dual ignition system, and camshafts from a 911 RSR. That’s good for 365 PS (360 HP) after the mechanical fuel injection pump was optimized by Edelweiß Motorsport. That power is sent through a Type 915 gearbox with limited slip differential, steel synchronizer rings, oil cooler, and an elevated shifter with shorted shifts.

It’s all about business inside this retro racer. New 935-style Lollipop race seats hold driver and passenger in place while a 350 mm Momo steering wheel faces the former. A carbon fiber dashboard with carbon knee rails keeps weight down along with 964 RS lightweight velour carpeting. A Schroth four-point harness and welded red-coated safety cell keeps occupants protected. Other upgrades include a 993-gen bonded windshield, lightweight battery, custom racing cable bundle, and carbon Clubsport 80-liter fuel tank. That all results in a low 2,072-lb. unladen weight, meaning the DP Motorsport Porsche 911 RS 3.5 Red Evolution is perfect for the track.

This DP Motorsport Porsche 911 RS 3.5 Red Evolution is a one-off build. However, DP Motorsport will build similar vehicles like this for customers suited for track or road use.

DP Motorsport Porsche 911 RS 3.5 Red Evolution Specifications

Engine:

Displacement: 3.5 liters

Number of Cylinders: Flat-six

Aspiration: Naturally-aspirated

Maximum Horsepower: 360 / 365 PS / 268 kW

Wheels, Tires, Brakes, and Suspension:

Wheels: Fuchs

Wheel Finish: Black

Front Wheels: 15 x 9.0

Rear Wheels: 15 x 13.0

Tires: Michelin semi-slick

Front Tires: 225/55 – 15

Rear Tires: 335/35 – 15

Brakes: 911 Turbo 3.3 units

Suspension: H&R coilovers with adjustable DP stabilizers

Source: DP Motorsport

Photo Credit: Jordi Miranda

