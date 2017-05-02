Car Videos

Be Hardcore and Learn how to Drive a Manual!

Posted on

Manual Transmission Death Metal

There’s nothing as metal as rowing through gears.

Learning how to drive a car with a manual transmission can be tough. There may be videos and resources online that do a great job of explaining how to drive a vehicle with a manual transmission, but none are as hardcore as this one.

Manual Transmission Death Metal

The guys at RiffShop are good at teaching people how to do various things from play guitar to songwriting and performing in creative ways that a metal head can appreciate.

For their latest lesson, they use their handbanging musical talents to teach other how to properly drive a vehicle with a manual transmission, specifically, a Toyota Corolla.

While it may not go really in depth with various parts of how the transmission works, downshifting, etc., it goes through the basics with some music that will have your grandparents thinking that you worship the devil.

\m/ And that’s cool with us! \m/

Source: RiffShop YouTube

What other car-related how-to would you like to see taught using death metal?

Comments

Recommended for you

Fan Faves

Lamborghini Aventador S Exhaust Flames Lamborghini Aventador S Exhaust Flames
1.4K
Car Videos

Let’s watch the new Lamborghini Aventador S Spit Fire!
Cars & Coffee Italy Exit Cars & Coffee Italy Exit
860
Car Videos

Time to Shred Tires at Cars & Coffee Italy!
LEGO McLaren 720S LEGO McLaren 720S
672
Lifestyle

Let’s Build with the new LEGO Speed Champions McLaren 720S!
Audi RS 7 Vorsteiner V-FF 103 Audi RS 7 Vorsteiner V-FF 103
511
Aftermarket Tuning News

Featured Fitment: Audi RS 7 with Vorsteiner V-FF 103 Wheels
BMW M3 Brixton Forged M51 Duo Series Wheels BMW M3 Brixton Forged M51 Duo Series Wheels
458
BMW

Featured Fitment: BMW M3 with Brixton Forged M51 Wheels
Fostla Audi R8 Spyder Fostla Audi R8 Spyder
421
Aftermarket Tuning News

Fostla Goes for Gold with the Audi R8 Spyder
WheelsandMore DB11 GT-RS WheelsandMore DB11 GT-RS
416
Aftermarket Tuning News

The WheelsandMore Aston Martin DB11 GT-RS Turns Things Up a Notch
Project Kahn Range Rover Autobiography LW LE Edition Project Kahn Range Rover Autobiography LW LE Edition
390
A Kahn Design

The Project Kahn Range Rover Autobiography LWB LE Edition is Intimidating
Range Rover Sport Vesuvius Edition Range Rover Sport Vesuvius Edition
377
Range Rover

Project Kahn Shows Off its Latest Range Rover Sport Vesuvius Edition
2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk
356
Jeep

The new Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk is a 707-HP Beast
To Top