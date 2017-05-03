Aftermarket Tuning News

Time to drive with the new Vorsteiner BMW M2 VRS Aero and Wheels!

Posted on

Vorsteiner BMW M2

Bringing the track to the road.

The BMW M2 is for those that want a smaller, nimble sports car in a bite size package that’s more akin to the E30 BMW M3. Vorsteiner is now giving it a dose of athletic fun thanks to a newly-developed VRS Aero Program and its V-FF Flow Forged wheels.

Vorsteiner BMW M2

While the single-turbo N55 inline-six isn’t a true M-engineered engine it still churns out a respectable 365 horsepower and 369 lb-ft. of torque. But where the small M2 really shines is with its chassis. Here, the sports car can really carve up corners and provide a forgiving dynamic for drivers.

Vorsteiner BMW M2

Vorsteiner adds a bit of style and grip through the use of their V-FF 106 Flow Forged wheels here. The BMW M2 was outfitted with the split-five-spoke design V-FF 106 wheels in a 19 x 9.5 ET25 front and 19 x 10.5 ET37 at the rear. These concave wheels also wear a slick Carbon Graphite finish that matches the dark grey body and black aero on the BMW M2.

Vorsteiner BMW M2

Adding to the overall performance of the BMW M2 is Vorsteiner’s new VRS Aero Program. This helps to optimize downforce and aerodynamics for better overall handling. Starting it off is a new VRS front spoiler with splitter to reduce lift at the front axle and aid in cooling. At the rear, a new VRS diffuser channels airflow from beneath the body and around the quad exhaust tips for a cleaner profile.

Vorsteiner BMW M2

Thanks to the new Vorsteiner VRS Aero and V-FF 106 Flow Forged wheels, this BMW M2 is ready for anything on the road or the track.

Vorsteiner BMW M2 Specifications

Wheels: Vorsteiner V-FF 106 Flow Forged alloy
Wheel Finish: Carbon Graphite
Front Wheels: 19 x 9.5 ET25
Rear Wheels: 19 x 10.5 ET37

Aerodynamics:
-Vorsteiner VRS front spoiler with splitter
-Vorsteiner VRS rear diffuser

Vorsteiner BMW M2 Gallery

Source: Vorsteiner

Do you like the new look of this BMW M2 with Vorsteiner VRS Aero and V-FF 106 wheels?

