Brixton Forged

Featured Fitment: Bape Wrapped Huracan with Brixton Forged PF1 Wheels

Posted on

Lamborghini Huracan with Brixton Forged PF1 Duo Series Wheels

Showing off power through style.

The Huracan might be the entry-level Lamborghini, but don’t let that take away from its awe-inspiring performance and looks. It’s sharp, jagged, and striking, and backed by a monster V-10 engine. It’s a beast in its own right, but this custom-tailored Huracan owned by @wst_bank with Brixton Forged wheels is on a whole other level.

Lamborghini Huracan with Brixton Forged PF1 Duo Series Wheels

Visually, this Lamborghini Huracan project by Boden Autohaus is even more angular and dynamic than its factory counterparts. New aerodynamics on the front fascia, rear fenders, and rear fascia slice through air to generate more downforce, improve cooling, and make this V-10 monster look even more menacing. Finishing it off is a new Bape wrap from Impressive Wrap that has a smooth satin black on one half of the Huracan while an old-school camouflage is worn on the other half and separated by a thin red line.

Lamborghini Huracan with Brixton Forged PF1 Duo Series Wheels

The new aero and Bape wrap are impressive by themselves, but what really brings the whole package together is the new set of Brixton Forged PF1 Duo Series wheels. These two-piece forged wheels have a deep concave and five complex, twisting spokes that emphasize power and speed. Their low overall weight also make them perfect for the hardcore V-10 performance of the Huracan as it rips to triple-digit speeds.

On this fitment, the Brixton Forged PF1 Duo Series wheels were installed in a staggered 20 x 9.0 front and 21 x 12.5 rear setup. A contrasting 600-grit polished Olympic Bronze with Stain Clear finish and 50/50 Black Titanium hardware helps each wheel stand out from the Camo and Black exotic.

Lamborghini Huracan with Brixton Forged PF1 Duo Series Wheels

Thanks to the Bape wrap from Impressive Wrap and Brixton Forged PF1 Duo Series wheels, this build by Boden Autohaus for @wst_bank, will be one heck of a headline grabber.

Fitment Specifications

Vehicle: Lamborghini Huracan
Wheels: Brixton Forged PF1 Duo Series, two-piece alloy
Wheel Finish: 600-grit Polished Olympic Bronze (Satin Clear)
Front Wheels: 20 x 9.0
Rear Wheels: 21 x 12.5
Wheel Options: 50/50 Black Titanium hardware

Lamborghini Huracan with Brixton Forged PF1 Duo Series Wheels Gallery

Source: Brixton Forged
Build Credit: Boden Autohaus
Wrap Credit: Impressive Wrap
Owner: @wst_bank

Do you like the style of this Lamborghini Huracan with Brixton Forged PF1 Duo Series wheels?

Comments

Recommended for you

Fan Faves

Lamborghini Aventador S Exhaust Flames Lamborghini Aventador S Exhaust Flames
1.5K
Car Videos

Let’s watch the new Lamborghini Aventador S Spit Fire!
Cars & Coffee Italy Exit Cars & Coffee Italy Exit
864
Car Videos

Time to Shred Tires at Cars & Coffee Italy!
LEGO McLaren 720S LEGO McLaren 720S
686
Lifestyle

Let’s Build with the new LEGO Speed Champions McLaren 720S!
Audi RS 7 Vorsteiner V-FF 103 Audi RS 7 Vorsteiner V-FF 103
517
Aftermarket Tuning News

Featured Fitment: Audi RS 7 with Vorsteiner V-FF 103 Wheels
BMW M3 Brixton Forged M51 Duo Series Wheels BMW M3 Brixton Forged M51 Duo Series Wheels
467
BMW

Featured Fitment: BMW M3 with Brixton Forged M51 Wheels
Fostla Audi R8 Spyder Fostla Audi R8 Spyder
435
Aftermarket Tuning News

Fostla Goes for Gold with the Audi R8 Spyder
WheelsandMore DB11 GT-RS WheelsandMore DB11 GT-RS
429
Aftermarket Tuning News

The WheelsandMore Aston Martin DB11 GT-RS Turns Things Up a Notch
Range Rover Sport Vesuvius Edition Range Rover Sport Vesuvius Edition
386
Range Rover

Project Kahn Shows Off its Latest Range Rover Sport Vesuvius Edition
2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk
366
Jeep

The new Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk is a 707-HP Beast
Kung Fu Testicle Pulling Audi Stunt Kung Fu Testicle Pulling Audi Stunt
335
Audi

Watch this Kung Fu Master Use his Balls to Pull Seven Cars
To Top