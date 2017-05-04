Featured Fitment: Bape Wrapped Huracan with Brixton Forged PF1 Wheels

Showing off power through style.

The Huracan might be the entry-level Lamborghini, but don’t let that take away from its awe-inspiring performance and looks. It’s sharp, jagged, and striking, and backed by a monster V-10 engine. It’s a beast in its own right, but this custom-tailored Huracan owned by @wst_bank with Brixton Forged wheels is on a whole other level.

Visually, this Lamborghini Huracan project by Boden Autohaus is even more angular and dynamic than its factory counterparts. New aerodynamics on the front fascia, rear fenders, and rear fascia slice through air to generate more downforce, improve cooling, and make this V-10 monster look even more menacing. Finishing it off is a new Bape wrap from Impressive Wrap that has a smooth satin black on one half of the Huracan while an old-school camouflage is worn on the other half and separated by a thin red line.

The new aero and Bape wrap are impressive by themselves, but what really brings the whole package together is the new set of Brixton Forged PF1 Duo Series wheels. These two-piece forged wheels have a deep concave and five complex, twisting spokes that emphasize power and speed. Their low overall weight also make them perfect for the hardcore V-10 performance of the Huracan as it rips to triple-digit speeds.

On this fitment, the Brixton Forged PF1 Duo Series wheels were installed in a staggered 20 x 9.0 front and 21 x 12.5 rear setup. A contrasting 600-grit polished Olympic Bronze with Stain Clear finish and 50/50 Black Titanium hardware helps each wheel stand out from the Camo and Black exotic.

Thanks to the Bape wrap from Impressive Wrap and Brixton Forged PF1 Duo Series wheels, this build by Boden Autohaus for @wst_bank, will be one heck of a headline grabber.

Fitment Specifications

Vehicle: Lamborghini Huracan

Wheels: Brixton Forged PF1 Duo Series, two-piece alloy

Wheel Finish: 600-grit Polished Olympic Bronze (Satin Clear)

Front Wheels: 20 x 9.0

Rear Wheels: 21 x 12.5

Wheel Options: 50/50 Black Titanium hardware

Lamborghini Huracan with Brixton Forged PF1 Duo Series Wheels Gallery

Source: Brixton Forged

Build Credit: Boden Autohaus

Wrap Credit: Impressive Wrap

Owner: @wst_bank

