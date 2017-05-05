ADV.1

Featured Fitment: Lamborghini Huracán with ADV5.3 M.V2 CS Series Wheels

Posted on

Lamborghini Huracán with ADV5.3 M.V2 CS Series Wheels

New shoes for the bull.

The Lamborghini Huracan LP 610-4 is an impressive machine. With its classic wedge-shaped design, sharp and curvy lines, and dramatic fascia, it’s arguably more intimidating on the road than its higher-priced Aventador sibling in stock form. But this Bianco Avus Huracan with ADV.1 wheels leaves no question who has more road presence in the Italian stable.

Lamborghini Huracán with ADV5.3 M.V2 CS Series Wheels

This fitment comes to us from Driving Emotions Motorcar in Toronto, Ontario. The northern white bull and its V-10 powerplant were outfitted with a new set of ADV5.3 M.V2 CS Series forged wheels that perfectly mirror the jagged looks of the super car.

Lamborghini Huracán with ADV5.3 M.V2 CS Series Wheels

The new ADV5.3 M.V2 CS Series wheels are made from two pieces of forged aluminum alloy with various weight reducing features to keep rotating mass to a minimum for better overall performance. Its unique five split-spoke design with a directional twist visually display power and speed from a standstill. The concave depth progresses from the front to the rear, adding to the complexity and detail of each wheel.

Lamborghini Huracán with ADV5.3 M.V2 CS Series Wheels

For this Bianco Avus Lamborghini Huracan LP 610-4, the ADV5.3 M.V2 CS Series wheels were installed in a staggered 20 x 9.0 front and wide 21 x 12.0 rear setup. Each wheel also sports a Brushed Liquid Smoke with Gloss Black window finish to provide contrast to the vibrant white body. Hidden hardware is also used to give the forged wheels a cleaner look and showcase the sharp-angled spokes.

Lamborghini Huracán with ADV5.3 M.V2 CS Series Wheels

Wearing these custom ADV5.3 M.V2 CS Series wheels, this Bianco Avus Lamborghini Huracan LP 610-4 will be owning the streets of Toronto for some time.

Fitment Specifications

Vehicle: Lamborghini Huracan LP 610-4
Wheels: ADV5.3 M.V2 CS Series two-piece forged alloy
Wheel Finish: Liquid Smoke with Gloss Black windows
Front Wheels: 20 x 9.0
Rear Wheels: 21 x 12.0
Wheel Options: Hidden hardware

Lamborghini Huracan with ADV5.3 M.V2 CS Series Wheels Gallery

Source: ADV.1
Fitment Credit: Driving Emotions Motorcar

Do you like the new look of this Lamborghini Huracan on ADV5.3 M.V2 CS Series wheels?

Comments

Recommended for you

Fan Faves

Lamborghini Aventador S Exhaust Flames Lamborghini Aventador S Exhaust Flames
1.5K
Car Videos

Let’s watch the new Lamborghini Aventador S Spit Fire!
Cars & Coffee Italy Exit Cars & Coffee Italy Exit
870
Car Videos

Time to Shred Tires at Cars & Coffee Italy!
Audi RS 7 Vorsteiner V-FF 103 Audi RS 7 Vorsteiner V-FF 103
520
Aftermarket Tuning News

Featured Fitment: Audi RS 7 with Vorsteiner V-FF 103 Wheels
BMW M3 Brixton Forged M51 Duo Series Wheels BMW M3 Brixton Forged M51 Duo Series Wheels
479
BMW

Featured Fitment: BMW M3 with Brixton Forged M51 Wheels
Fostla Audi R8 Spyder Fostla Audi R8 Spyder
439
Aftermarket Tuning News

Fostla Goes for Gold with the Audi R8 Spyder
Range Rover Sport Vesuvius Edition Range Rover Sport Vesuvius Edition
396
Range Rover

Project Kahn Shows Off its Latest Range Rover Sport Vesuvius Edition
2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk
377
Jeep

The new Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk is a 707-HP Beast
Kung Fu Testicle Pulling Audi Stunt Kung Fu Testicle Pulling Audi Stunt
342
Audi

Watch this Kung Fu Master Use his Balls to Pull Seven Cars
Hennessey Exorcist Hennessey Exorcist
333
Aftermarket Tuning News

The new 1,000-HP Hennessey Exorcist is a Dodge Demon Killer
Kahn Design Top Marques Monaco Kahn Design Top Marques Monaco
316
A Kahn Design

Kahn Design heads to 2017 Top Marques Monaco
To Top