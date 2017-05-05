Featured Fitment: Lamborghini Huracán with ADV5.3 M.V2 CS Series Wheels

New shoes for the bull.

The Lamborghini Huracan LP 610-4 is an impressive machine. With its classic wedge-shaped design, sharp and curvy lines, and dramatic fascia, it’s arguably more intimidating on the road than its higher-priced Aventador sibling in stock form. But this Bianco Avus Huracan with ADV.1 wheels leaves no question who has more road presence in the Italian stable.

This fitment comes to us from Driving Emotions Motorcar in Toronto, Ontario. The northern white bull and its V-10 powerplant were outfitted with a new set of ADV5.3 M.V2 CS Series forged wheels that perfectly mirror the jagged looks of the super car.

The new ADV5.3 M.V2 CS Series wheels are made from two pieces of forged aluminum alloy with various weight reducing features to keep rotating mass to a minimum for better overall performance. Its unique five split-spoke design with a directional twist visually display power and speed from a standstill. The concave depth progresses from the front to the rear, adding to the complexity and detail of each wheel.

For this Bianco Avus Lamborghini Huracan LP 610-4, the ADV5.3 M.V2 CS Series wheels were installed in a staggered 20 x 9.0 front and wide 21 x 12.0 rear setup. Each wheel also sports a Brushed Liquid Smoke with Gloss Black window finish to provide contrast to the vibrant white body. Hidden hardware is also used to give the forged wheels a cleaner look and showcase the sharp-angled spokes.

Wearing these custom ADV5.3 M.V2 CS Series wheels, this Bianco Avus Lamborghini Huracan LP 610-4 will be owning the streets of Toronto for some time.

Fitment Specifications

Vehicle: Lamborghini Huracan LP 610-4

Wheels: ADV5.3 M.V2 CS Series two-piece forged alloy

Wheel Finish: Liquid Smoke with Gloss Black windows

Front Wheels: 20 x 9.0

Rear Wheels: 21 x 12.0

Wheel Options: Hidden hardware

Lamborghini Huracan with ADV5.3 M.V2 CS Series Wheels Gallery

Source: ADV.1

Fitment Credit: Driving Emotions Motorcar

Do you like the new look of this Lamborghini Huracan on ADV5.3 M.V2 CS Series wheels?