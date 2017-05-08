The Chelsea Truck Company 2017 Land Rover Defender London Motor Show Edition is a Show Stopper!

Celebrating an icon.

After 68 years and two million units were produced, the iconic Land Rover Defender saw its production come to an end in 2016. From the original Series 1 Land Rover to the final model, it was an off-road British legend that saw it’s wheel roll all over the world.

To celebrate the iconic off-road SUV’s life, the London Motor Show commissioned Afzal Kahn to create and design a special limited edition model dubbed the “London Motor Show Edition”. This custom-tailored Land Rover Defender 90 has all sorts of new styling and features inside and out that brings the SUV’s heritage to life with some luxury.

At the 2017 London Motor Show, the new Chelsea Truck Company 2017 London Motor Show Edition Land Rover Defender 90 was unveiled in a beautiful French Racing Blue.

The British SUV commands presence thanks to its new Chelsea Truck Company signature wide wheel arches with their integrated vents and bolt apertures. Up front, a new black-painted stainless steel front bumper with TRON ring lighting and aluminum sump guard add a tough and modern character. New Shadow Chrome headlights sit on either side of the new X-Lander front grille painted to match the body and rugged components. Mesh hood vents are also featured along with Chelsea Truck Company branding and rear spare wheel cover.

Ready to hit the pavement, dirt, mud, or anything in between are new five-spoke, concave Mondial alloy wheels measuring 20 x 9.0 at the front and the rear. These Volcanic Black finished wheels are shod in 275/55/20 tires and have toughened rubber mud flaps behind them to prevent any mud from being slung up.

The new Chelsea Truck Company 2017 London Motor Show Edition Land Rover Defender 90 still has the same 2.2-liter turbodiesel engine and drivetrain as the factory model. However, this variant has 170 bhp thanks to a plug-and-play power module for a bit of added fun.

Behind the dark-tinted privacy glass is a touch of luxury. Both of the front heated GTB sport seats feature a special quilted and perforated leather with black, green, yellow, and blue threaded inserts. The same soft quilted and perforated leather can also be found in the rear row of seats so that everyone can be treated to the custom-tailored luxury during drives.

The new limited run of Chelsea Truck Company 2017 London Motor Show Edition Land Rover Defender 90 models is currently available. Each vehicle has also been rated by the valuation experts at CAP as having a 40-percent increase in residual value compared to a standard Defender model.

Chelsea Truck Company 2017 London Motor Show Edition Land Rover Defender 90 Gallery

Source: A Kahn Design

Do you like the new look of the Chelsea Truck Company 2017 London Motor Show Edition Land Rover Defender 90?