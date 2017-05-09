Let’s put some Heat on the Nürburgring!

Spitting fire and having fun.

You get to see quite a lot at the Nürburgring Nordschleife. There’s all sorts of cars from the everyday to the ultra-rare, sports cars, super cars, exotics, race cars, and economy cars. It’s a great place to go watch a race, enjoy the scenery, or photograph and record cars.

This video compilation created by the guys at Auto Addiction on YouTube showcases all sorts of flame-spitting (and flame-engulfed) cars as they speed around the Nürburgring Nordschleife. Everything from race cars to exotics, imports, and everything in between is here turning up the temperatures.

Source: Auto Addiction YouTube

Which flame-spitting sports car was your favorite at the Nürburgring?