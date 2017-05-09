Car Videos

Let’s put some Heat on the Nürburgring!

Posted on

Nürburgring Nordschleife Exhaust Flames

Spitting fire and having fun.

You get to see quite a lot at the Nürburgring Nordschleife. There’s all sorts of cars from the everyday to the ultra-rare, sports cars, super cars, exotics, race cars, and economy cars. It’s a great place to go watch a race, enjoy the scenery, or photograph and record cars.

Nürburgring Nordschleife Exhaust Flames

This video compilation created by the guys at Auto Addiction on YouTube showcases all sorts of flame-spitting (and flame-engulfed) cars as they speed around the Nürburgring Nordschleife. Everything from race cars to exotics, imports, and everything in between is here turning up the temperatures.

Source: Auto Addiction YouTube

Which flame-spitting sports car was your favorite at the Nürburgring?

Comments

Recommended for you

Fan Faves

Cars & Coffee Italy Exit Cars & Coffee Italy Exit
889
Car Videos

Time to Shred Tires at Cars & Coffee Italy!
Audi RS 7 Vorsteiner V-FF 103 Audi RS 7 Vorsteiner V-FF 103
538
Aftermarket Tuning News

Featured Fitment: Audi RS 7 with Vorsteiner V-FF 103 Wheels
BMW M3 Brixton Forged M51 Duo Series Wheels BMW M3 Brixton Forged M51 Duo Series Wheels
500
BMW

Featured Fitment: BMW M3 with Brixton Forged M51 Wheels
2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk
418
Jeep

The new Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk is a 707-HP Beast
Range Rover Sport Vesuvius Edition Range Rover Sport Vesuvius Edition
409
Range Rover

Project Kahn Shows Off its Latest Range Rover Sport Vesuvius Edition
Kahn Design Top Marques Monaco Kahn Design Top Marques Monaco
332
A Kahn Design

Kahn Design heads to 2017 Top Marques Monaco
2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon
314
Dodge

Own the Drag Strip with the new 840-HP Dodge Demon
Audi RS6 Avant vs Nissan GT-R Audi RS6 Avant vs Nissan GT-R
313
Audi

The Audi RS6 Avant can Smoke a Nissan GT-R!
ABT Audi S3 Cabrio ABT Audi S3 Cabrio
298
ABT Sportsline

Fly away with the new ABT Sportsline Audi S3 Cabriolet
BMW M3 Brixton Forged M51 Duo Series BMW M3 Brixton Forged M51 Duo Series
289
BMW

Featured Fitment: F80 BMW M3 with Brixton Forged M51 Wheels
To Top