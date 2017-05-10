Featured Fitment

Featured Fitment: Ferrari 488 Spider with PUR FL26 Wheels

Blacked Out.

Summer is right around the corner and it’s time to start getting ready to show off. This Ferrari 488 Spider is getting it done with its blacked out look, Novitec Rosso upgrades, and fresh set of PUR FL26 wheels thanks to SR Auto Group.

The all-black theme starts with the shimmering black body that’s complimented by a new Novitec Rosso carbon fiber front lip and rear spoiler to optimize aerodynamics and add some visual athleticism. Power also goes up a few notches thanks to a new Novitec N-Tronic exhaust system that allows the twin-turbocharged 3.9-liter V-8 to sing its Italian concerto.

Giving this Ferrari 488 Spider an extra leg up with style and performance is its new PUR FL26 wheels. These monobock flow formed wheels feature a unique 10-spoke design with a sharp look that twists to emphasize performance and speed.

SR Auto Group installed the PUR FL26 wheels in a wide 21 x 9.0 front and 21 x 12.0 rear setup, with each wheel sporting a smooth Matte Black finish that matches the exterior. To complete the fitment, a set of Novitec sport springs reduces the ride height and sharpens up handling in the corners.

With summer coming soon, this black-on-black Ferrari 488 Spider with PUR FL26 wheels by SR Auto Group is going to be soaking up all the sun.

Fitment Specifications

Vehicle: Ferrari 488 Spider
Wheels: PUR FL26 flow formed monoblock alloy
Wheel Finish: Matte Black
Front Wheels: 21 x 9.0
Rear Wheels: 21 x 12.0
Suspension: Novitec Sport Springs

Exterior:
-Novitec Carbon Fiber Front Lip
-Novitec Carbon Fiber Rear Spoiler

Performance:
-Novitec N-Tronic Exhaust System

Ferrari 488 Spider with PUR FL26 Wheels Gallery

Source/Build Credit: SR Auto Group

Would you like this Ferrari 488 Spider with PUR FL26 by SR Auto Group as your summer ride?

