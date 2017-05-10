4x4 Exposure

Are you ready for the INKAS Sentry APC?

INKAS Sentry APC

Let’s go anywhere and do anything.

If you have the cash, you can pretty much drive through anything you want thanks to the INKAS Sentry APC. This beast of an SUV starts at $300,000 and wears a coat of customized armor, has wartime technology, and loads of other goodies that will bring out the kids in us behind the wheel.

INKAS Sentry APC

This INKAS Sentry APC driven by the.leviathan is based on the Ford F-550 and comes with a whole range of accessories such as armor that protects from bullets and blasts, a night vison system, escape hatch, sirens and PA system, and more. If you have the extra cash, you can also get an acoustic hailer, riot shields, smoke screen, plow, and even a $200,000 surveillance and observation package.

Driving the turbodiesel INKAS Sentry APC is like owning a road-legal tank, and as the.leviathan explains, is like being surrounded by a gang of‘80s action heroes ready to take on anything.

If you’re driving one of these bad boys, you’ll be ready for a zombie apocalypse for sure.

Source: the.leviathan

What would you do if you owned this beastly INKAS Sentry APC?

