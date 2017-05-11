Car Videos

Listen to the Sweet, Sassy Sounds of the Mercedes-Benz CLK GTR Super Sport!

Mercedes-Benz CLK GTR Super Sport Exhaust

Oh those pretty noises.

This Mercedes-Benz CLK GTR isn’t your average CLK GTR. That’s kind of an oxymoron in and of itself, but it’s true. Mercedes-Benz AMG constructed many of these cars along with specialists, H.W.A., who created an even more hardcore variant called the “Super Sport”. This is one of those five “Super Sport” models.

Mercedes-Benz CLK GTR Super Sport Exhaust

What makes this Mercedes-Benz CLK GTR Super Sport different from your basic CLK GTR is the fact that it has the same 7.3-liter AMG V-12 engine that was used in the Pagani Zonda. Here, it makes 655 horsepower and 580 lb-ft. of torque.

So, Speedracer38, strapped a GoPro on the rear fascia and got some exterior footage of this German road-legal racecar putting down the power – and it’s absolutely glorious.

Source: Speedracer38 YouTube

Where would you like to drive this 655-HP Mercedes-Benz CLK GTR Super Sport?

