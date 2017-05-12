Car Videos

Watch the McLaren P1 LM Break the Goodwood Hillclimb Record

McLaren P1 LM Goodwood Festival of Speed

A front-row seat at the record-setting run.

The Goodwood Festival of Speed is one of the best automotive shows in the world. Cars new and old come and show off their stuff with drivers pushing them to their limits in the short, narrow hillclimb course to get the best time.

At the 2016 event, Kenny Brack broke the previous hillclimb record for the fastest time by a road-legal car during the Festival of Speed’s Supercar Shootout, driving the McLaren P1 LM.

McLaren P1 LM Goodwood Festival of Speed

The McLaren P1 LM driven by Brack did the hillclimb in an utterly-insane 47.07 seconds. That’s thanks to the job that the specialists at Lanzante did with modifying the car to be street-legal. The McLaren P1 LM is essentially a McLaren P1 GTR that’s been modified to meet restrictions for driving on public streets. The air jacks were removed, new seats were installed, and lots of other modifications were done to make this 132 lbs. lighter than the P1 GTR.

Brack took the 968 bhp McLaren P1 LM through the winding curves of the Goodwood Festival of Speed Hillclimb course with some very skilled driving and set a record in the process.

The only question left is: who will break that record at the 2017 event?

Source: Goodwood Road & Racing

Do you think that Kenny Brack could get an even better time in the McLaren P1 LM at the Goodwood Festival of Speed?

