Let’s head to Goodwood with the Porsche 911 GT1 Straßenversion!

Road-legal monstrosity.

A lot of good came from the BPR Global GT Series (later FIA GT Championship). Their GT1 category led many automakers to homologate their race cars in limited numbers to meet the racing series’ standards. It led to some seriously hardcore machines such as the McLaren F1, Mercedes-Benz CLK GTR, and Porsche 911 GT1.

The Porsche 911 GT1 Straßenversion was the homologated, street-legal version of the race car and was the brand’s hypercar of it’s time. It featured a 3.2-liter twin-turbocharged flat-six engine spouting off 537 horsepower and 443 lb-ft. of torque, allowing it to reach 62 mph from rest in 3.9 seconds and hit a 191 mph top speed.

Its hardcore race-derived aerodynamics, business-first interior, and motorsport-spec components make it very difficult to drive on public roads, but that’s all part of the fun.

Watch it take the trip to Goodwood’s 75th Members Meeting with Henry Hope-Frost.

Source: Goodwood Road & Racing

Would you want to drive the Porsche 911 GT1 Straßenversion on public roads?