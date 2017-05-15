Car Videos

Let’s head to Goodwood with the Porsche 911 GT1 Straßenversion!

Posted on

Porsche 911 GT1 Straßenversion

Road-legal monstrosity.

A lot of good came from the BPR Global GT Series (later FIA GT Championship). Their GT1 category led many automakers to homologate their race cars in limited numbers to meet the racing series’ standards. It led to some seriously hardcore machines such as the McLaren F1, Mercedes-Benz CLK GTR, and Porsche 911 GT1.

Porsche 911 GT1 Straßenversion

The Porsche 911 GT1 Straßenversion was the homologated, street-legal version of the race car and was the brand’s hypercar of it’s time. It featured a 3.2-liter twin-turbocharged flat-six engine spouting off 537 horsepower and 443 lb-ft. of torque, allowing it to reach 62 mph from rest in 3.9 seconds and hit a 191 mph top speed.

Its hardcore race-derived aerodynamics, business-first interior, and motorsport-spec components make it very difficult to drive on public roads, but that’s all part of the fun.

Watch it take the trip to Goodwood’s 75th Members Meeting with Henry Hope-Frost.

Source: Goodwood Road & Racing

Would you want to drive the Porsche 911 GT1 Straßenversion on public roads?

Comments

Recommended for you

Fan Faves

Range Rover Sport Vesuvius Edition Range Rover Sport Vesuvius Edition
432
Range Rover

Project Kahn Shows Off its Latest Range Rover Sport Vesuvius Edition
ABT Audi S3 Cabrio ABT Audi S3 Cabrio
342
ABT Sportsline

Fly away with the new ABT Sportsline Audi S3 Cabriolet
BMW M3 Brixton Forged M51 Duo Series BMW M3 Brixton Forged M51 Duo Series
330
BMW

Featured Fitment: F80 BMW M3 with Brixton Forged M51 Wheels
Pennzoil 'The Last Viper' Pennzoil 'The Last Viper'
293
Car Videos

Steal the Show with ‘The Last Viper’
DP Motorsport 911 RS Red Evolution DP Motorsport 911 RS Red Evolution
283
Aftermarket Tuning News

DP Motorsport is ushering in a Red Evolution!
9ff Porsche 911 Turbo Anti-Lag 9ff Porsche 911 Turbo Anti-Lag
282
Car Videos

Listen to this Anti-Lag 996 Porsche 911 Turbo!
E63 AMG Estate with PUR SP04 E63 AMG Estate with PUR SP04
261
Featured Fitment

Featured Fitment: Mercedes-Benz E63 AMG with PUR Wheels
Friday FAIL Ferrari Crashes into Lamborghini Friday FAIL Ferrari Crashes into Lamborghini
259
Car Videos

Friday FAIL: Pro-Driver Hits a Lamborghini with a Ferrari
Morgan 4/4 Crash at Car Show Morgan 4/4 Crash at Car Show
259
Car Videos

It’s Car Show Crash Season, Folks!
Lamborghini Brixton Forged PF1 Duo Series Wheels Lamborghini Brixton Forged PF1 Duo Series Wheels
252
Brixton Forged

Featured Fitment: Bape Wrapped Huracan with Brixton Forged PF1 Wheels
To Top