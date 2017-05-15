Featured Fitment: AMG GT S with ADV10.0 M.V2 CS Series Wheels

Getting wide with zee Germanz.

The Mercedes-AMG GT S is already all you could ask for in an everyday super car, but this German monster nicknamed “Project Ghost” by The Auto Art with its Prior Design widebody kit, ADV.1 wheels, and more is turning things up to 11.

The potent 4.0-liter, twin-turbocharged V-8 engine hiding beneath that long, sleek hood spits out a whopping 515 bhp and 490 lb-ft. of torque in stock form. That’s plenty of get-up-and-go, and the new Prior Design PD800GT widebody kit reflects this. Thanks to the extended front and rear fenders, new front and rear fascias with integrated aero, and large rear spoiler wing, Project Ghost makes its presence felt. The new Capristo exhaust doesn’t hurt, either.

Filling in those massive fenders isn’t an easy task, so the team at The Auto Art enlisted the help of ADV.1 to get the job done. For the Mercedes-AMG GT S Project Ghost, a fresh set of ADV10.0 M.V2 CS Series wheels were forged, finished, and installed. These innovative two-piece monoblock forged wheels offer the capability of a three-piece wheel while the performance of a one-piece that’s perfect for a daily-driven high-performance machine like the AMG GT S.

For the Mercedes-AMG GT S Project Ghost, the new ADV10.0 M.V2 CS Series wheels were installed in a staggered 19 x 9.5 front and 20 x 11.0 rear setup. The concave alloys were each given a Polished Liquid Smoke color with Gloss Clear finish and 50/50 exposed hardware for a cleaner look.

Not only do the new ADV.1 wheels complement the naked carbon fiber aerodynamics, but they also give the Mercedes-AMG GT S Project Ghost that extra pop that will help it scare everything else on the road.

Fitment Specifications

Vehicle: Mercedes-AMG GT S

Wheels: ADV10.0 M.V2 CS Series

Wheel Finish: Polished Liquid Smoke with Gloss Clear

Wheel Options: 50/50 Exposed Hardware

Front Wheels: 19 x 9.5

Rear Wheels: 20 x 11.0

Other Upgrades:

-Prior Design PD800GT Widebody kit

-Capristo Exhaust system

Mercedes-AMG GT S with ADV10.0 M.V2 CS Series Wheels Gallery

