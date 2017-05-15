ADV.1

Featured Fitment: AMG GT S with ADV10.0 M.V2 CS Series Wheels

Posted on

The Auto Art Mercedes-AMG GT S Project Ghost with ADV10.0 M.V2 CS Series Wheels

Getting wide with zee Germanz.

The Mercedes-AMG GT S is already all you could ask for in an everyday super car, but this German monster nicknamed “Project Ghost” by The Auto Art with its Prior Design widebody kit, ADV.1 wheels, and more is turning things up to 11.

The Auto Art Mercedes-AMG GT S Project Ghost with ADV10.0 M.V2 CS Series Wheels

The potent 4.0-liter, twin-turbocharged V-8 engine hiding beneath that long, sleek hood spits out a whopping 515 bhp and 490 lb-ft. of torque in stock form. That’s plenty of get-up-and-go, and the new Prior Design PD800GT widebody kit reflects this. Thanks to the extended front and rear fenders, new front and rear fascias with integrated aero, and large rear spoiler wing, Project Ghost makes its presence felt. The new Capristo exhaust doesn’t hurt, either.

The Auto Art Mercedes-AMG GT S Project Ghost with ADV10.0 M.V2 CS Series Wheels

Filling in those massive fenders isn’t an easy task, so the team at The Auto Art enlisted the help of ADV.1 to get the job done. For the Mercedes-AMG GT S Project Ghost, a fresh set of ADV10.0 M.V2 CS Series wheels were forged, finished, and installed. These innovative two-piece monoblock forged wheels offer the capability of a three-piece wheel while the performance of a one-piece that’s perfect for a daily-driven high-performance machine like the AMG GT S.

The Auto Art Mercedes-AMG GT S Project Ghost with ADV10.0 M.V2 CS Series Wheels

For the Mercedes-AMG GT S Project Ghost, the new ADV10.0 M.V2 CS Series wheels were installed in a staggered 19 x 9.5 front and 20 x 11.0 rear setup. The concave alloys were each given a Polished Liquid Smoke color with Gloss Clear finish and 50/50 exposed hardware for a cleaner look.

Not only do the new ADV.1 wheels complement the naked carbon fiber aerodynamics, but they also give the Mercedes-AMG GT S Project Ghost that extra pop that will help it scare everything else on the road.

Fitment Specifications

Vehicle: Mercedes-AMG GT S
Wheels: ADV10.0 M.V2 CS Series
Wheel Finish: Polished Liquid Smoke with Gloss Clear
Wheel Options: 50/50 Exposed Hardware
Front Wheels: 19 x 9.5
Rear Wheels: 20 x 11.0

Other Upgrades:
-Prior Design PD800GT Widebody kit
-Capristo Exhaust system

Mercedes-AMG GT S with ADV10.0 M.V2 CS Series Wheels Gallery

Source: ADV.1
Build Credit: The Auto Art

Do you like the mean look of this Mercedes-AMG GT S Project Ghost with ADV.1 wheels by The Auto Art?

Comments

Recommended for you

Fan Faves

Range Rover Sport Vesuvius Edition Range Rover Sport Vesuvius Edition
432
Range Rover

Project Kahn Shows Off its Latest Range Rover Sport Vesuvius Edition
ABT Audi S3 Cabrio ABT Audi S3 Cabrio
342
ABT Sportsline

Fly away with the new ABT Sportsline Audi S3 Cabriolet
BMW M3 Brixton Forged M51 Duo Series BMW M3 Brixton Forged M51 Duo Series
327
BMW

Featured Fitment: F80 BMW M3 with Brixton Forged M51 Wheels
Pennzoil 'The Last Viper' Pennzoil 'The Last Viper'
293
Car Videos

Steal the Show with ‘The Last Viper’
DP Motorsport 911 RS Red Evolution DP Motorsport 911 RS Red Evolution
282
Aftermarket Tuning News

DP Motorsport is ushering in a Red Evolution!
9ff Porsche 911 Turbo Anti-Lag 9ff Porsche 911 Turbo Anti-Lag
281
Car Videos

Listen to this Anti-Lag 996 Porsche 911 Turbo!
E63 AMG Estate with PUR SP04 E63 AMG Estate with PUR SP04
261
Featured Fitment

Featured Fitment: Mercedes-Benz E63 AMG with PUR Wheels
Morgan 4/4 Crash at Car Show Morgan 4/4 Crash at Car Show
259
Car Videos

It’s Car Show Crash Season, Folks!
Friday FAIL Ferrari Crashes into Lamborghini Friday FAIL Ferrari Crashes into Lamborghini
259
Car Videos

Friday FAIL: Pro-Driver Hits a Lamborghini with a Ferrari
Lamborghini Brixton Forged PF1 Duo Series Wheels Lamborghini Brixton Forged PF1 Duo Series Wheels
252
Brixton Forged

Featured Fitment: Bape Wrapped Huracan with Brixton Forged PF1 Wheels
To Top