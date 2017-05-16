Hit the Track with the LIGHTWEIGHT LW BMW M2 CSR

An M2 with the heart of an M4 GTS.

The team at LIGHTWEIGHT GmbH have been working with the quick and nimble BMW M2 for quite some time. Now, they’ve turned things up to 11 with their newest track-focused conversion that gives the M2 the heart of an M4 GTS and tops the scales just above 3,000 lbs. Called the LW M2 CSR (Carbon Sport Race), this German bad boy is built to go as fast as possible around the track.

The new LW M2 CSR comes in with a more hardcore, focused look thanks to various carbon fiber body work. A three-piece extendable front spoiler matches the aggressive rear wing while a new M4 GTS-design front hood hides the carbon fiber engine cover and helps improve ventilation. A new diffuser and brake vents helps to keep things cool, calm, and collected on the track. Even the trunklid and doors were made of carbon fiber to keep weight down. To bring it all together, a full vinyl wrap with blue flakes and black middle strip with red accents throughout gives the sports car a more intimidating appearance.

To back up all of those aggressive looks, the team at LIGHTWEIGHT ditched the factory engine and replaced it with the S55 unit found in the BMW M4 GTS including the factory water injection system. The LW M2 CSR also received a new titanium exhaust starting from the downpipes, improved air intake, and modified turbochargers along with an ECU software tune. This results in a monster 613 horsepower and 566 lb-ft. of torque. After test driving this configuration on the track, the LIGHTWEIGHT team had to turn things down to 590 horsepower and 544 lb-ft. of torque (with 516 lb-ft. being available from 3,000 to 6,200 RPM) in order to make driving at the track easier. However, it is still is able to reach a 204 mph top speed after the de-tune.

In addition to the new S55 engine, the LW M2 CSR also gets the same seven-speed SMG gearbox with its quicker shift times along with a new Drexler mechanical limited-slip differential. After the drivetrain implant, the drivers could not adjust driving modes through the factory M-Drive configuration. So, LIGHTWEIGHT tore apart the entire dashboard and replaced it with the unit from the M4 GTS including its technology features such as the M-Drive system and Heads-Up display module.

To make the LW M2 CSR even more proficient on the track, LIGHTWEIGHT teamed up with the Bilstein-Motorsport division to install a special club sport chassis with variable damper and spring rates. Sticky 265/35-19 and 295/30-19 Michelin CUP2 tires are worn by the newly-installed LIGHTWEIGHT 19 x 10.0 forged wheels with a red anodized finish. Behind those corner carvers are carbon ceramic brakes from the BMW M4 GTS with Endless CCA pads that help reduce weight and improving stopping power on the track.

Inside, the LIGHTWEIGHT team gave the LW M2 CSR a focused interior with a bit of comfort. Soft alcantara and nappa leather with red double-contrasting stitching is worn by the new carbon seats, which match the new hub-centered steering wheel upholstery. For track safety, the LW M2 CSR features a custom-made titanium sport bar was installed along with six-point harnesses for driver and passenger. Shedding even more weight are carbon footwells alongside a thin carpeting.

The LIGHTWEIGHT LW M2 CSR wasn’t just an in-house project tested on public streets, this 3,022-lb sports car was taken to the track to fine-tune. The final tune and implementation will be performed FIA-GT World Champion, Marc Basseng before it is scheduled to visit a number of tracks this year to battle for time records.

The new LIGHTWEIGHT LW M2 CSR is available for the standard F87 BMW M2 and comes with a General Operating License as well as TÜV part certificates for operating in public traffic.

LIGHTWEIGHT LW M2 CSR Specifications

Engine:

Type: S55 (from BMW M4 GTS)

Number of Cylinders: Inline-six

Aspiration: Twin-turbocharged

Maximum Horsepower: 613 / 457 kW (limited to 590 HP / 440 kW)

Maximum Torque: 566 lb-ft. / 767 Nm (limited to 544 lb-ft. / 737 Nm)

Wheels, Tires, Suspension, and Brakes:

Wheels: LIGHTWEIGHT forged alloy

Wheel Finish: Red anodized

Wheel Size: 19 x 10.0

Tires: Michelin CUP 2

Front Tires: 265/35-19

Rear Tires: 295/30-19

Suspension: Bilstein Motorsport club sport chassis with variable spring/dampers

Brakes: BMW M4 GTS carbon-ceramic with Endless CCA pads

Exterior:

-Rear and side windows made from Makrolon

-M4 GTS design hood

-Carbon fiber three piece extendable front spoiler

-Carbon fiber rear spoiler wing

-Carbon fiber rear diffuser

-Carbon fiber doors

-Carbon fiber engine cover

-Carbon fiber brake ventilation

-Carbon fiber trunk lid

Interior:

-Carbon seats in leather and alcantara

-Steering wheel with hub centering

-Six-point seat belts

-Titanium club sport bar

-Carbon foot wells

-Lightweight carpeting

-BMW M4 GTS dashboard

LIGHTWEIGHT LW M2 CSR Gallery

Source: LIGHTWEIGHT GmbH

Is the LIGHTWEIGHT LW M2 CSR with a 590-HP M4 GTS engine the ultimate track-day BMW?