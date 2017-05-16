BMW

Light up those Tires with the HGK BMW F22 Eurofighter!

Posted on

RAW F22 Eurofighter Drift

Time to do some drifting!

If you’re looking for an absolute monster of a BMW M2 to do some serious drifting, then look no further than the F22 Eurofighter. This custom-tailored sports car has been heavily modified inside and out for drifting by HGK Motorsport and it’s utterly insane.

RAW F22 Eurofighter Drift

At the heart of this monster isn’t the same twin-turbocharged inline-six that you’d expect to find in a “normal” BMW M2. Instead, the F22 Eurofighter is packing a Mast Motorsports hand-built 820-horsepower LS V-8 engine that’s paired up to a Samsonas five-speed sequential gearbox and Winters differential. This hardcore motor is surrounded by custom Kevlar bodywork inspired my European military aircraft and a bare-bones interior.

After all the upgrades, this beast was unleashed on some winding roads and laid down some serious rubber on camera. The run ended with the F22 Eurofighter eating up a bit of dirt, but not before it made a powerful impression.

Source: robyworks YouTube

Do you think you could handle the 820-HP HGK Motorsport F22 Eurofighter?

Comments

Recommended for you

Fan Faves

Range Rover Sport Vesuvius Edition Range Rover Sport Vesuvius Edition
439
Range Rover

Project Kahn Shows Off its Latest Range Rover Sport Vesuvius Edition
ABT Audi S3 Cabrio ABT Audi S3 Cabrio
346
ABT Sportsline

Fly away with the new ABT Sportsline Audi S3 Cabriolet
BMW M3 Brixton Forged M51 Duo Series BMW M3 Brixton Forged M51 Duo Series
337
BMW

Featured Fitment: F80 BMW M3 with Brixton Forged M51 Wheels
Pennzoil 'The Last Viper' Pennzoil 'The Last Viper'
297
Car Videos

Steal the Show with ‘The Last Viper’
9ff Porsche 911 Turbo Anti-Lag 9ff Porsche 911 Turbo Anti-Lag
290
Car Videos

Listen to this Anti-Lag 996 Porsche 911 Turbo!
DP Motorsport 911 RS Red Evolution DP Motorsport 911 RS Red Evolution
289
Aftermarket Tuning News

DP Motorsport is ushering in a Red Evolution!
E63 AMG Estate with PUR SP04 E63 AMG Estate with PUR SP04
271
Featured Fitment

Featured Fitment: Mercedes-Benz E63 AMG with PUR Wheels
Friday FAIL Ferrari Crashes into Lamborghini Friday FAIL Ferrari Crashes into Lamborghini
267
Car Videos

Friday FAIL: Pro-Driver Hits a Lamborghini with a Ferrari
Morgan 4/4 Crash at Car Show Morgan 4/4 Crash at Car Show
265
Car Videos

It’s Car Show Crash Season, Folks!
GrandGT Porsche Panamera GrandGT Porsche Panamera
257
Aftermarket Tuning News

Get ready for the new TechArt GrandGT Porsche Panamera
To Top