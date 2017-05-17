Car Videos

Get ready for a 10-Minute Octane Overload!

2017 Goodwood Breakfast Supercar Sunday

Sights, sounds, smells, and super cars!

Goodwood attracts some of the rarest exotics from around the globe. At the 2017 Goodwood Breakfast Supercar Sunday, there were hundreds on hand to show off and the entrance/exit was the place to be.

2017 Goodwood Breakfast Supercar Sunday

Everything new and old was on hand for crowds of people to see and be amazed, but the real show was when these cars exited the event. Here, there were Ferraris, Porsches, Lamborghini, Paganis, BMWs, Aston Martins, Bugattis, and lots more were on hand revving, doing burnouts, and speeding off in front of a mass of photographers.

There was also a Ford Mustang that sped off, but somehow did not crash into the crowd, and nobody was hurt.

Source: TheTFJJ YouTube

Which one of these exotics would you want to be driving away from the Goodwood Breakfast Supercar Sunday?

