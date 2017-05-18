Hit the Track with the Vorsteiner McLaren 570-VX

Carbon fiber aero and forged wheels make for a fun time.

The McLaren 570S may be part of the more entry-level Sports Series in the British automaker’s lineup, but it’s still an incredibly fun and exciting sports car in its own right. In fact, it’s perfect for those looking to enjoy driving every day. The team at Vorsteiner, however, has a way to make it even more enjoyable.

The new Vorsteiner McLaren 570-VX is a more hardcore sports car without taking things to the 570S Sprint level in terms of drivability. The star of the show here is the new Vorsteiner VX Aero kit made from lightweight and durable carbon fiber that helps to increase downforce and optimize cooling without negatively affecting the car’s overall aerodynamic properties.

The transformation into the McLaren 570-VX starts with the new carbon fiber front bumper with integrated splitter that is sharper and more defined than the stock unit with its extending fins. At the rear, a new VX carbon fiber rear bumper and diffuser combo creates an aerodynamic, race-inspired look that integrates the factory exhaust outlets on either side. Extending upwards from the bumper like the unit found on the McLaren P1 GTR is a new VX carbon fiber wing blade that does the job of generating all sorts of downforce. Finishing it all off is a new VS Aero carbon fiber rear trunklid to keep weight to a minimum.

But what sets this Vorsteiner McLaren 570-VX apart even more is the new VFN-511 forged wheels. The bespoke forged VFN-511 wheels are made from T-6061 aerospace-grade aluminum alloy and designed to keep weight to a minimum while meeting strict strength standards.

For the McLaren 570-VX, these Vorsteiner VFN-511 wheels were installed in a staggered 20 x 9.0 front and 21 x 12.0 rear setup. Each wheel also sports a vibrant Brushed Red finish that stands out from the Gray body while matching the red-painted calipers.

So, while the 570S might be an entry-level sports car in the McLaren range, the Vorsteiner 570-VX is taking things to another level of hardcore fun for the road or the track.

Vorsteiner McLaren 570-VX Specifications

Exterior:

-VX Aero Carbon Fiber Front Bumper with splitter

-VX Aero Carbon Fiber Rear Bumper with diffuser

-VX Aero Carbon Fiber Wing Blade with uprights

-VS Aero Carbon Fiber Rear Boot

Wheels:

Type: Vorsteiner VFN-511 forged alloy

Wheel Finish: Brushed Red

Front Wheels: 20 x 9.0

Rear Wheels: 21 x 12.0

Vorsteiner McLaren 570-VX Gallery

Source: Vorsteiner

Is the Vorsteiner McLaren 570-VX the perfect everyday hardcore sports car?