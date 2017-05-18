This Super Car Vending Machine is all that and a Bag of Chips

You don’t have to bang on the glass and tip the machine over to get your car, either!

We live in a world filled where advanced technology meshes with innovative ideas. Many of those state-of-the-art high-tech designs are unattainable for the regular person, and this super car and luxury car vending machine building in Singapore is one of them.

Autobahn Motors has an advanced building in Singapore that has four columns with 15 levels in each, all filled with high-end automobiles. There’s Bentleys, Porsches, Ferraris, Lamborghinis, McLarens, and lots more that customers can rent at the command of a touchscreen device at the base.

This space-saving car vending machine allows users to order and pay for a vehicle right on the spot. After payment is accepted, a machine rises up to the desired level and takes the selected car down to the base of the building for customers to drive.

The good thing about this building is that you don’t have to tip the machine over and bang on the side to get what you paid for.

Source: sales Autobahn YouTube

Which car would you rent from the Autobahn Motors building in Singapore?