Friday FAIL: Super BMW Nürburgring Crash Compilation

Lots of Germans having a bad day at the ‘Ring.

The Nürburgring Nordschleife has a reputation for a reason. The Nordschleife itself spans 12.93 miles and has 154 turns while the combined circuit is 16.12 miles and has 170 turns. With that kind of size, you just have to expect that there will be an accident whether it’s professional racing or amateur drivers.

Lots of people like to take their vehicles to the ‘Ring for a drive on this legendary circuit, and many drivers end up being beaten by the Green Hell.

With that many turns, elevation changes, and varying conditions, just making it through a single lap can be a pretty big accomplishment in and of itself.

The guys at Auto Addiction put together a compilation of BMW crashes and fails from 2016 and 2017 from both professional racing and amateurs going for a few laps. Some are painful to watch while others are just head-shaking accidents.

Enjoy the eight-minutes of German destruction.

Source: Auto Addiction YouTube

Which one of these BMW crashes on the Nürburgring was the worst?

