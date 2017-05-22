Marina Black cruiser.

If there’s a top-of-the-line Range Rover Sport without dipping into the high-performance SVR, it’s the Autobiography Edition. This stunning and stately SUV has it all and thanks to the team at Project Kahn, it’s even more commanding and refined.

The new Project Kahn Land Rover Range Rover Sport 4.4 SDV8 Diesel Autobiography Dynamic Pace Car is designed to look good, drive good, and feel good with a custom-tailored touch.

It all starts with the exterior. Here, the team at Project Kahn gave the sinful Marina Black SUV a new set of extended front and rear wheel arches with integrated air dams that provide a muscular stance. A new carbon composite front bumper with integrated Silver lip spoiler give the Range Rover Sport Autobiography Dynamic Pace Car a more commanding presence on the road. Above, a new LE grille with 3-D mesh and floating insert gives the SUV a cleaner, fascia.

Sitting beneath those flared fenders on the Project Kahn Land Rover Range Rover Sport 4.4 SDV8 Diesel Autobiography Dynamic Pace Car are a set of new RS-2 alloy wheels finished in a slick Black finish. Behind these massive 23 x 9.5 wheels are Gloss Black painted brake calipers to carry on the striking theme. Finishing things off is a new stainless steel cross-hair quad exhaust with Satin Black tips.

Inside of the Project Kahn Land Rover Range Rover Sport 4.4 SDV8 Diesel Autobiography Dynamic Pace Car are customized seats with soft leather upholstery and customized stitching patters with contrasting thread for an even higher-end look and feel.

The new Project Kahn Land Rover Range Rover Sport 4.4 SDV8 Diesel Autobiography Dynamic Pace Car is currently available for 3.0- and 4.4-liter turbodiesel variants as well as the 5.0-liter gasoline model.

Project Kahn Land Rover Range Rover Sport 4.4 SDV8 Diesel Autobiography Dynamic Pace Car Specifications

Exterior:

-Front & Rear Vented Wide Wheel Arches with Integrated Air Dams

-Front Bumper Replacement in Carbon Composite

-Stainless Steel Crosshair Quad Rear Pipes & Finishers in Satin Black

-RS-2 Alloy Wheels – 9.5×23

-Front Bumper Lower Lip Spoiler

-LE Front Grille with 3D Mesh

-Brake Calipers Finished in Gloss Black

Project Kahn Land Rover Range Rover Sport 4.4 SDV8 Diesel Autobiography Dynamic Pace Car Gallery

Source: A Kahn Design

Do you like the dark look of the Project Kahn Land Rover Range Rover Sport 4.4 SDV8 Diesel Autobiography Dynamic Pace Car?