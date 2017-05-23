The G-Power M3 GT2 S Hurricane is the Ultimate Clubsport Machine

F8X what?

The F8X BMW M3 and M4 may be all the buzz today, but the team at G-Power hasn’t forgotten about the E92 BMW M3. Over the years, they’ve been working on fine-tuning this machine more and more; tweaking little things to take full advantage of the V-8 sports car. Now, they’ve unleashed their supercharged, track-focused G-Power M3 GT2 S Hurricane, and it’s better than ever.

The G-Power M3 GT2 S Hurricane gets its power from an enlarged 4.5-liter V-8 engine that was completely torn down and rebuilt. G-Power engineers disassembled everything and replaced the pistons, connecting rods, and more with lightweight forged units, and expanded its displacement to 4.5-liters. A new ASA T1-724 supercharger system as part of the G-Power M3 V8 SKIII RR supercharger system spits out a maximum of 0.8 BAR (11.6 PSI) of boost pressure, pushing output to 720 horsepower at 8,000 RPM and 479 lb-ft. of torque at 3,900 RPM.

That allows the G-Power M3 GT2 S Hurricane to reach 124 mph from rest in just 9.8 seconds while the top speed is all the way back at 205 mph, depending on the final drive ratio. A new limited slip differential with separate oil cooler helps to control all of that power on the track.

Also helping to handle the force-fed V-8 engine is a specially-tuned chassis. The G-Power M3 GT2 S Hurricane utilizes a G-Power G3M-RS Clubsport coilover suspension and Uniball joints with a “Nurburgring Setup” that’s perfectly suited for the track. Forged 19-inch competition-grade alloy wheels help keep weight to a minimum and wear 295/30 ZR19 and 325/30 ZR19 rear Cup tires. Behind those sit six-piston front and four-piston rear brake calipers with ceramic discs as part of a racing-spec setup.

To help make pit stops faster and more efficient, the G-Power M3 GT2 S Hurricane was outfitted with an air jack system that is activated by an external compressor plug.

Visually, there’s no mistaking the G-Power M3 GT2 S Hurricane as just another M3. This E92 wears a full G-Power carbon fiber widebody aerodynamic kit with powerful fenders, larger air intakes and extractors, and mighty spoilers at the front and rear to generate massive amounts of downforce on the track.

Step inside and you’ll be greeted by a safety-first, all-business approach to driving. A full rollover cage surrounds the cockpit for protection with an integrated fire extinguishing system for added protection. Saving weight was a priority with the rear seats being removed along with all of the sound deadening. Most of the bare metal was also covered in carbon fiber while Alcantara decorates the sport seats, roof headliner, and more. Instead of the factory gauge cluster, the G-Power M3 GT2 S Hurricane features a digital multifunction display and G-Power supplementary display.

The new G-Power M3 GT2 S Hurricane is available as a complete vehicle for a whopping 292,883 euros.

G-Power M3 GT2 S Hurricane Specifications

Engine:

Displacement: 4.5 liters

Number of Cylinders: V-8

Aspiration: Supercharged

Maximum Horsepower: 720 / 529 kW at 7,800 RPM

Maximum Torque: 479 lb-ft. / 650 Nm at 3,900 RPM

Performance:

Acceleration 0-124 mph: 9.8 seconds

Top Speed: 205 mph / 330 km/h (depending on final drive ratio

Wheels, Tires, Brakes, and Suspension:

Wheels: Lightweight forged alloy

Wheel Diameter: 19 inches

Tires: Cup

Front Tires: 295/30 ZR19

Rear Tires: 325/30 ZR19

Front Brakes: Six-piston calipers, ceramic discs

Rear Brakes: Four-piston calipers, ceramic discs

Suspension: G3M-RS Clubsport coilovers with Nuburgring calibration and Uniball joints

Source: G-Power

