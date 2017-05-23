Car Videos

Hey Guys, J-Turns are not Easy!

Posted on

Range Rover J-Turn Fail

And you shouldn’t try one on public roads.

One of the more exciting and visually spectacular stunts that you can pull with a moving vehicle is called a J-turn. While it’s fun to watch, and even more thrilling to perform, if you don’t do it right, then bad things can and likely will happen. This Range Rover driver found that out the hard way.

Basically, a J-turn is a maneuver where a vehicle driving in reverse spins 180-degrees and speeds away without stopping, seamlessly going from reverse to forward drive. This can be an important tool in driving, which is why many body guards, security personnel, and more learn this technique to get out of a situation as quickly as possible.

Range Rover J-Turn Fail

With that being said, the move it a hard one to pull off – especially if you’re driving a large, top-heavy vehicle such as a Range Rover.

In a suburban neighborhood, one drive decided to try it out and found themselves rolling over before coming to a stop in someone’s yard. The security camera footage shows the black Range Rover driving past. A short while after, the SUV is seen reversing at a higher rate of speed, attempting a J-turn, only to have too much traction and too little space, causing the SUV to roll over and lose its audio equipment sitting in the trunk.

Just remember, kids, don’t try this at home or on public roads, especially if you’re not a trained professional.

How would you try to explain this failed J-turn if you were the Range Rover driver?

Comments

Recommended for you

Fan Faves

ABT Audi S3 Cabrio ABT Audi S3 Cabrio
376
ABT Sportsline

Fly away with the new ABT Sportsline Audi S3 Cabriolet
BMW M3 Brixton Forged M51 Duo Series BMW M3 Brixton Forged M51 Duo Series
371
BMW

Featured Fitment: F80 BMW M3 with Brixton Forged M51 Wheels
DP Motorsport 911 RS Red Evolution DP Motorsport 911 RS Red Evolution
337
Aftermarket Tuning News

DP Motorsport is ushering in a Red Evolution!
Vorsteiner BMW M2 Vorsteiner BMW M2
301
Aftermarket Tuning News

Time to drive with the new Vorsteiner BMW M2 VRS Aero and Wheels!
Friday FAIL: Wrong Way Driver Friday FAIL: Wrong Way Driver
299
Car Videos

Friday FAIL: You’re going the Wrong Way!
Lamborghini Brixton Forged PF1 Duo Series Wheels Lamborghini Brixton Forged PF1 Duo Series Wheels
298
Brixton Forged

Featured Fitment: Bape Wrapped Huracan with Brixton Forged PF1 Wheels
Widebody Ferrari 458 Italia PUR LX23.3 Widebody Ferrari 458 Italia PUR LX23.3
289
Featured Fitment

Featured Fitment: Widebody Ferrari 458 with PUR LX23.3 Wheels
GrandGT Porsche Panamera GrandGT Porsche Panamera
278
Aftermarket Tuning News

Get ready for the new TechArt GrandGT Porsche Panamera
London Taxi Company London Taxi Company
264
A Kahn Design

The London Taxi Company is searching for a ‘Last of Line’ series Designer
helsea Truck Company Land Rover Defender 90 Wide Track Edition helsea Truck Company Land Rover Defender 90 Wide Track Edition
232
A Kahn Design

Kick it with the Chelsea Truck Company Defender Wide Track Edition!
To Top