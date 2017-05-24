Featured Fitment: Laguna Seca Blue M4 with Brixton Forged WR3 Wheels

Track-inspired.

One of the most eye-catching, notable colors to adorn the BMW M3 is Laguna Seca Blue. This hue stands out from the crowd and takes inspiration from the iconic Mazda Raceway Laguna Seca racetrack in Monterey, California. This BMW M4 has that racing spirit in its blood and is showing it off with its vibrant color and track focused Brixton Forged WR3 Ultrasport+ wheels.

The BMW M4 has a lengthy lineage of track-focused and inspired vehicles backing it up – even prior to the legendary E30 M3. Today, it’s packed with advanced technology and lots of knowledge gained from its predecessors competing in various racing series. That has led the M4 to become the benchmark in its segment.

This Laguna Seca Blue BMW M4 and its track-inspired color were the perfect fit for a new set of Brixton Forged WR3 Ultrasport+ wheels. These one-piece forged wheels with backpad pocketing are designed to be ready for the track thanks to their low overall weight that helps cut down on acceleration time and stopping distances, while improving handling, fuel economy, and steering.

The new Brixton Forged WR3 Ultrasport+ wheels were installed by AutoTalent in a 19 x 10.0 front and 19 x 11.0 rear setup that sits perfectly flush with the fenders. To help stand out from the Laguna Seca Blue body, the Brixton Forged WR3 Ultrasport+ wheels were given a smooth brushed Rose Gold color with a Stain Clear finish.

But the fun didn’t end there. This BMW M4 was outfitted with a full set of Swift Springs that reduces the ride height considerably and cuts down on the center of gravity. A new PSM Dynamic rear diffuser was also installed to optimize airflow at the rear.

Although it’s not the hardcore, all-out GTS variant, this Laguna Seca Blue BMW M4 and its track-inspired fitment will surely be right at home on the race paddock or carving up some winding roads.

Fitment Specifications

Vehicle: F82 BMW M4

Wheels: Brixton Forged WR3 Ultrasport+ one-piece forged alloy

Wheel Finish: Brushed Rose Gold (Satin Clear)

Front Wheels: 19 x 10.0

Rear Wheels: 19 x 11.0

Laguna Seca Blue BMW M4 with Brixton Forged WR3 Ultrasport+ Wheels Gallery

Build Credit: AutoTalent

Source: Brixton Forged

Do you like the contrasting colors of this Laguna Seca Blue BMW M4 with Rose Gold Brixton Forged WR3 Ultrasport+ Wheels?